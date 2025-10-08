Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Appointed ‘Chief Basketball Officer’ For Duke Men’s Basketball

As Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recovers this season from a ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered in last season’s NBA playoffs, he has been named the “Chief Basketball Officer” for the men’s basketball program at Duke University.

Duke announced Tatum will serve as a special advisor to basketball head coach Jon Scheyer in this newly created volunteer position.

Excited to welcome a 6x NBA All-Star to the staff!!



“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to be Duke’s first Chief Basketball Officer,” said Tatum in a written statement. “This program means so much to me, and I had an unbelievable time here. I already watch every game, come back whenever I can, and connect with Coach Scheyer often. To have the chance to formalize my relationship with the program and broaden my ability to impact the players and culture means the world to me. As former players, we all share the responsibility of supporting the next generation of Duke Basketball.”

In Tatum’s role, he will help guide Duke player, sharing insights on player development and team culture, while advising players on career management, personal brand building, and balancing life on and off the court.

Tatum, a Duke alumnus, will participate in virtual sessions with the team and coaching staff during the season. as well as assist Scheyer with roster and development trends, drawing on his professional experience as an NBA player. Tatum will also provide feedback on the players.

“This program has always been about pushing the game forward,” Scheyer said. “Jayson has been incredibly loyal to Duke since the day he committed, and this evolution represents the next step in connecting The Brotherhood to the future of our players. Jayson is the ultimate professional. His ability to inspire, motivate, and guide our student-athletes is unmatched, and I could not be more excited to see the impact he will have on our team and our culture.”

