Hit-Boy Partners With D’USSÉ To Launch Limited-Edition Augmented Reality Experience For The Holiday

D’USSÉ cognac has teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy for a special AR experience that puts the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker in your living rooms this holiday season.

Named “The Set,” this augmented reality (AR) experience lets anyone who buys a D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box access an exclusive AR DJ performance by Hit-Boy to enhance their holiday celebrations. This marks D’USSÉ’s first foray into tech and its largest investment in tech-driven experiences to date.

The D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box features a 750 mL bottle of D’USSÉ VSOP and a QR code that unlocks access to “The Set” AR experience. After scanning the code with their smartphone, recipients can activate a lifelike AR filter of Hit-Boy behind a DJ booth right inside their event space.

From there, users can choose a cocktail that suits their party vibe—whether it’s a D’USSÉspresso Martini or a Spicy Sidecar—and Hit-Boy will respond with custom playlists he’s curated for each drink. Through the new-age digital experience, “The Set” lets you bring Hit-Boy into the heart of your holiday celebrations this year.

“Music is the universal spirit of the holidays,” Hit-Boy said in a statement. “You can’t celebrate without it. But just like collaborating with artists, it’s all about finding a certain energy.”

“D’USSÉ and I wanted to spread the right vibes and had a lot of fun playing with the AR technology to create a unique fan experience,” he added. “Once you scan the QR code, the AR filter will allow me to pull up to your holiday hangs and spin-off my favorite tracks for the festivities. We hope you’ll enjoy ‘The Set’ wherever you and your loved ones are this holiday season.”

Step behind the scenes with @Hit_Boy as we craft an exclusive AR DJ experience for D’USSÉ. Prepare to immerse yourself in a captivating fusion of sound and spirits. #DUSSE #HitBoy pic.twitter.com/Equ4ysjm4h — D'USSÉ (@DusseCognac) November 12, 2024

Partygoers can engage with “The Set” by positioning themselves “next to” or “behind” the DJ booth in the AR experience. The filter also allows users to take photos, so you can quickly share the fun with loved ones or on social media. With the added option to connect to speakers, this immersive visual-audio experience makes Hit-Boy the ultimate headliner for any holiday party this season.

The D’USSÉ VSOP Holiday Gift Box is available now in stores nationwide and at dusse.com (SRP $50).

