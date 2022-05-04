Houston Astros’ Dusty Baker Becomes First Black Manager to Win 2,000 Baseball Games in the Major Leagues

Major League Baseball has noted a milestone never before achieved by a Black manager.

With his latest victory, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has become the latest manager to win 2,000 games in the MLB while making him the first Black person to do so.

Legendary moment for a legendary manager. Dusty Baker is the 12th @MLB manager ever, and the first African-American manager, to reach 2,000 career wins.#LevelUp x @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/3fkYAJlF1N — Houston Astros (@astros) May 4, 2022

According to MLB.com, The 72-year-old Baker became the 12th AL/NL manager to reach 2,000 wins when the Houston Astors defeated the Seattle Mariners in a shutout win at home, 4-0 at Minute Maid Park.

Baker is destined for the Hall of Fame with his career as a player, executive, and manager. According to ESPN, “Of the 11 managers with more wins than Baker, 10 are in the Hall of Fame, with Bruce Bochy viewed as a lock to get elected when he is eligible for the ballot in December 2023. All 10 Hall of Fame managers with more wins than Baker, however, also have at least one World Series championship, while Bochy won three with the Giants.”