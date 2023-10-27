Houston Astros Dusty Baker Retires After 26 Years Of Being A Manager

A legendary baseball manager has decided to hang up his cleats after 26 seasons in Major League Baseball.

According to MLB.com, Dusty Baker, the former manager of the Houston Astros, is leaving the game he has lived and loved. One year removed from taking his players to the 2022 World Series championship, the 74-year-old legend, who has been involved with the game of baseball for over 50 years, will no longer make his way to the dugouts of any more stadiums. Although he is retiring as a manager, he has left open the possibility of returning to the league in another capacity.

Baker came out of retirement in 2020 and managed to get the Astros to two World Series, winning the title last year. He mentioned that he intends to return to California to spend time with his family.

He announced the news at Minute Maid Park stadium on Thursday. He spoke about how quickly the past four years have gone by with him donning the Astros uniform.