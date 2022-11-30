‘The Rock’ Purchases Everyone’s Groceries From 7-Eleven In Hawaii He Used To Shoplift From

What a clever attempt at clearing a guilty conscience. Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram over the weekend to document a special visit to a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii where he said he used to shoplift from as a teen. According to Johnson, he used to steal a king-sized Snickers bar from the location every day when he was 14 years old. “I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized Snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym,” he wrote in the post. “The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” he added. The video shows the former WWE wrestler purchasing every Snickers bar in the store. Additionally, he paid for every customer’s groceries while he was there.

“We can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation—and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces,” Johnson wrote.

HuffPost reported that Johnson’s family was evicted when he was 14 after his parents were unable to afford the rent for their one-bedroom apartment.

“We were living in an efficiency [studio] that cost $120 a week,” Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2014. “We come home, and there’s a padlock on the door and an eviction notice. My mom starts bawling. She just started crying and breaking down. ‘Where are we going to live? What are we going to do?’”

“I started getting arrested for fighting, theft, all kinds of stupid [stuff] that I shouldn’t have been doing,” he told The Sun last year.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ’87, and after all these years―I finally got back home to right this wrong,” the actor added in his Instagram post. “I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.”

According to Insider, Johnson purchased $298 worth of Snickers bars.