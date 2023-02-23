Dwayne Johnson Jokes About ‘Guns’ in His Car After Being Stopped by Police Officers

The Rock can get away with joking about guns when dealing with cops, but other Black folks please do not try this tactic!

The recent season of the XFL football has started and Dwayne Johnson, co-owner of the league, showed up to one of the games at a security checkpoint. He posted a video to his social media accounts of his interaction, showing that the police officer apparently knows who he is as he smiles while talking to the former professional wrestler.

“Can you do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?” the cop asked.

Johnson responded by saying, “I can, and I got a lot of guns in here,” while flexing his massive biceps. He then stated, “These kinds.”

As the police officer laughed, knowing most people would find the joke corny, he said, “There’s always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You’re welcome.”

The video was posted to his Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts.

“Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome 😂🧀👊🏾

“XFL Game Day and rollin’ up to the stadium and the bomb squad officers have to check the vehicle for any bombs or weapons.

All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe 🙏🏾❤️

#xfl #gameday tickets2thegunshow”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Johnson bought the XFL with his former wife and business partner, Dany Garcia, and RedBird Capital back in 2020. The purchase price for the football league, which plays its season after the Super Bowl, was approximately $15 million. This is the first season that the latest owners are operating, and the current season started league play last weekend on Feb. 18.

Johnson promoted the start of the season several weeks ago on his Twitter account.

The time has come. League of grit & passion where the X is the intersection of dreams and opportunity. The @XFL2023 KICKS OFF 2.18 🏈📺 Get your game tickets now. #54 pic.twitter.com/nZ3i0ekfLm — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2023

Earlier this month, the action star averted tragedy when he thanked the angels above for protecting his mother in a car accident that took place in Los Angeles.

The Black Adam star posted to his Instagram account where he shared a gruesome wreckage photo of the auto accident his mother survived.