Dwayne Johnson Surprises His Mother With a Brand New, Fully Decorated Home

Dwayne Johnson bought his mother a new home, and the sweet surprise brought her to tears.

According to People, the actor and former wrestler took to Instagram this past weekend to share videos of his mother, Ata Johnson, touring the inside of her fully decorated house.

“Love you mom and surprise!” The Rock wrote in the caption. “When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy.”

In one clip, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” is playing in the background as she is shown walking through the front door into a gift that kept on giving. She was astonished by the setup, from the fully furnished living room to the adorned bookshelves and family photographs.

The Jungle Cruise actor explained in the caption how he was able to make the surprise possible. He told his 320 million followers that it took him and his design team eight weeks to get the home prepped.

Having surprised his mother many times before, he added, “but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, ‘After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That’s my dream.’ “

In another clip, Johnson’s mother walks into a huge family room with her “vintage ukuleles” decorated on the wall and immortalized photos of their “ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa.”

“She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too,” he continued. “Thank you, God, for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen.”

On Sunday, the Jumanji star posted another clip of his mother as he rocked her world with her own “Smackdown Room,” where she has previously kept “the coolest Rock/DJ memorabilia” in her other homes. He noted that the room was her favorite to show off to guests.

“I had these cool built-ins made and just added only a few memorabilia items – Posters, University of Miami game balls, movie awards, championship titles, etc.,” he wrote. “Figured she can add whatever she wants from here.”

He continued, “But, truth is, when I’m BY MYSELF 😊, these Smackdown rooms she creates have such positive energy and beautiful mana. Always a good reminder for me to never forget where I came and always be grateful for grind.”

This was the moment when his very proud mother was brought to tears.