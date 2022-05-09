Dwayne Maddox Joins Old National Bank As V.P., DEI Program Manager

Dwayne Maddox has joined Old National Bank as vice president and director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), splitting his time between Old National Bank’s Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, offices.

Maddox arrives after spending two years with the National Guardian Life Insurance company in various marketing roles. He previously held positions at Allstate Insurance and American Family Insurance.

“I’ll be taking over some of the strategy work in collaboration with the coalition as well as some of the execution around the core competencies for our organization for DEI. That can include everything from what we call impact groups, which some people call employee resource groups, to how we think about our business practices by product line and also around our philanthropy, community investment, community involvement, and so forth,” Maddox said in an interview Friday, according to Madison365.

The bank is developing its executive team after a merger with First Midwest Bank last year. Maddox said he was impressed with the bank’s commitment to equity and diversity.

‘“I found them to have a tremendous amount of commitment,” Maddox added. “I found a commitment to the work and also a recognition that the work is an ongoing journey that has both personal impact for them as individuals, for all of us as we do this work, and also professional impact in terms of how we serve our organizations and community.”

Late last year, Old National Bank settled a $27 million housing discrimination lawsuit that alleged the bank only gave 37 mortgage loans to Black borrowers in the Indianapolis area out of a total of 2,260 loans in 2019 and 2020.

After it was found that the bank violated the Fair Housing Act, Old National agreed to issue $27 million in loans to qualified Black applicants. The bank also agreed to make $3 million in contributions to programs that aid Black home seekers with securing mortgages and to invest resources into majority-Black neighborhoods.