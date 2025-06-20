News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Detroit Man Faces Charges In Deadly 105 MPH Crash Dwayne Proctor was allegedly driving at a speed of 105 miles per hour when he struck the car carrying the two women







A Detroit man, Dwayne Proctor, has been charged after allegedly running a red light and hitting a vehicle that had two women inside, killing one and leaving the other woman critically injured.

According to Click on Detroit, Proctor, who was also injured in the car accident, was allegedly driving at a speed of 105 miles per hour on Detroit’s west side when he struck the car carrying the two women. The woman who died was 68 years old, while the injured one is 44.

Surveillance footage from a local business captured the deadly accident.

Proctor suffered injuries in the crash, including multiple spinal fractures and a collapsed lung. There was reportedly a four-year-old child in the car when the incident took place, but the child did not have serious injuries. When police officers arrived on the scene, they stated that they smelled alcohol on Proctor. A toxicology report is forthcoming.

As he is still hospitalized, he was arraigned when he appeared virtually from the hospital. The judge denied giving Proctor a personal bond, and he is being held on a $500,000 cash bond as he is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

The decision to deny Proctor a bond is based on his prior driving record, which includes several charges related to reckless driving.

“He has a drinking, either drinking or narcotics conviction, which resulted in an accident from 2018. Not only that, the allegations are that he was going well past the speed limit. This court does find Mr. Proctor to be a danger,” the judge said.

There were three charges just in 2025 alone. He has been charged in three separate incidents since February. The first one he was charged with was reckless driving. He was able to plead it down to drag racing. In April, he was charged with driving with a suspended license, and in May, Procor was charged with careless driving once more.

