Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Why He Wanted to ‘Do Something Special for Adele’ At 2023 Grammys

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made Adele a happy woman at the 65th Grammy Awards when he granted her wish of meeting the pro wrestler-turned-actor.

Fans got to see Adele’s reaction on Sunday night when Trevor Noah surprised the 16-time Grammy-winner with an official introduction to Johnson. Noah told the live audience how huge a fan the “Hello” singer is of the Black Adam star, and how she had never met him in person, E! News reported.

But all that changed when Johnson — who is also a big fan of Adele’s —popped out from the audience to embrace the chart-topping singer.

“We wanted to do something special for Adele,” he told Variety on Tuesday.

“I know that she is a very big fan of mine and has made that clear publicly many times. But I’ve got to tell you, I am a huge fan of hers, as well—her music, her journey, her openness and directness in how she speaks. I’ve always admired that about her.”

The Rock took to Twitter after the award show to share his official meeting with his new “best friend.”

What a cool surprise.

Great to finally meet my best friend

Great to finally meet my best friend @Adele

The last-minute surprise was arranged after Johnson confirmed his attendance at music’s biggest night. His confirmation prompted the show’s executive producer, Ben Winston, to recall the personal invitation Adele once sent the Jumanji star to her One Night Only concert special in Los Angeles, which he wasn’t able to attend.

“We were trying to figure out something to do that was going to be fun and surprise her, and we had kicked around ideas all week,” Dwayne explained. “The key to a surprise like that is to actually keep it a surprise. Myself and the Grammys went to great lengths to make sure that Adele was authentically surprised in the moment, and she was.”

To add to the special moment, Johnson presented Adele with the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me.”

“And talk about the universe meeting our friendship halfway: I get up onstage and I open that Grammy envelope and it said ‘Adele.’ So that’s why I was able to say, ‘Get up here best friend, Adele!’ It was such a special night,” he explained.

“And she’s such a special iconic brilliant inspiring artist who has inspired a generation and who will continue to inspire generations to come. I love that woman.”