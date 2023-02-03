Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Thanks ‘Angels of Mercy’ for Saving His Mom in LA Car Accident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is thanking the angels above for protecting his mother in the Los Angeles car accident she recently survived.

The Black Adam star took to Instagram late Thursday to share a gruesome wreckage photo of the auto accident his mother survived on Wednesday. The photo showed the shell of the Escalade his mom was driving had been completely torn off and crumbled, with the airbag appearing to have been deployed on the driver’s side as a result of the collision.

“Thank you God 🙏🏾 she’s ok. Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson, 50, went on to give fans an update on his mom’s condition and recovery process, while also praising her resilience as a survivor of cancer, domestic abuse, car accidents, and personal struggles.

“She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated,” he wrote. “This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.”

The Jumanji star thanked the LAPD and LAFD for rescuing his mom and staying on the phone with him, while also encouraging others to cherish their parents while they’re still here.

“I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get,” he wrote.

The car accident comes two years after the passing of Johnson’s father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, in January 2020, WSB-TV reported. Johnson is a legacy professional wrestler whose late father retired from the ring in 1991. The Rock inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008