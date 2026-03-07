News by Kandiss Edwards Tony! Toni! Toné! Co-Founder D’Wayne Wiggins’ Children Fight For His $700K Estate Tensions have surfaced among Wiggins' family regarding who should oversee Wiggins’ assets







Family members of the late Tony! Toni! Toné! co-founder D’Wayne Wiggins are reportedly in disagreement over control of the musician’s estate following his death.

According to TMZ, tensions have surfaced among Wiggins’ family regarding who should oversee Wiggins’ assets and how his estate should be managed. The outlet claims to have reviewed estate planning documents that details the dispute. Ilahn Wiggins, D’Wayne’s daughter, claims she and her siblings, Dylan and Jaden, have been disinherited in favor of their cousin Veleta Savannah. Reporting suggests Savannah holds the power of attorney over the estate.

However, Ilahn Wiggins believes documents giving Savannah control over the estate were signed at the end of D’Wayne’s life. She suggests heavy medication, given during his cancer treatment and end-of-life care, may have influenced his decision to change his estate plans.

While Ilahn begins digging into the details of her father’s estate, there has been no mention of his wife. Only a few months before his passing, D’Wayne married Dori Wiggins, who would presumably have a legitimate claim to some of the Oakland legend’s estate. D’Wayne died in March 2025 from bladder cancer. Only a year later, his family has yet to settle his affairs. His assets are reportedly worth $700,000 and could also include music royalties, as the R&B legend is responsible for classic songs still in rotation.

As the Wiggins family sorts through the details of their father’s legacy, other celebrity children are doing the same. Nearly 20 years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s children have continued to fight for transparency into his now billion-dollar estate. Members of Jackson’s family have raised concerns over how the estate’s administrators have handled financial decisions tied to the late singer’s assets and long-term investments.

Jackson’s daughter, Paris, has been particularly vocal in her inquiries. Disagreements involve questions over the management of Jackson’s expansive music catalog and other holdings, which continue to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue years after the King of Pop’s death. Executors appointed to manage the estate have defended their decisions in court filings, arguing that strategic business deals and licensing agreements have significantly increased the estate’s value since Jackson died in 2009.

The Jackson estate has grown into one of the most profitable celebrity estates in entertainment history, due to music royalties, licensing agreements, and media projects tied to Jackson’s legacy.

