D’Wayne Wiggins, Tony! Toni! Toné! Co-Founder, Dies at 64 After Cancer Battle

D’Wayne Wiggins, the soulful guitarist and vocalist who co-founded the influential R&B trio Tony! Toni! Toné!, died March 7. He was 64.

Wiggins’ family announced the death on Instagram.

“With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D’Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones. Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer. Through this fight, he remained committed and present for his family, his music, his fans and his community.”

The post continued, “D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world, including in his hometown of Oakland, California. He was a guitarist, producer, composer, philanthropist, mentor and founding member of Tony! Toni! Tone! He was deeply passionate about providing artist development and mentorship to emerging young musicians, helping to shape the early careers of many. For now, we ask that you continue to respect our privacy. We mourn with you and are deeply grateful for your love and support.”

The news followed a week of swirling rumors and conflicting reports about Wiggins’ health, underscoring the deep affection and care held for the Bay Area music legend. Earlier in the week, social media was rife with unconfirmed reports of his declining health, including claims of hospice care and premature obituaries. His family responded with a statement confirming his medical complications but stressing he was “fighting” and requesting privacy.

Wiggins, alongside his brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Christian Riley, formed Tony! Toni! Toné! in Oakland during the late 1980s. The group’s blend of classic soul, funk, and hip-hop-infused R&B quickly garnered attention, propelling them to the forefront of the burgeoning New Jack Swing era.

The group’s breakthrough album, The Revival (1990), solidified its status as a major force in the music industry. However, it was the 1993 masterpiece, Sons of Soul, that cemented its legacy, achieving double-platinum status and producing timeless hits like “If I Had No Loot” and “Anniversary.” The album’s critical and commercial success showcased Wiggins’ versatility as a guitarist and his integral role in the group’s soulful sound.

The group’s final studio album, 1996’s House of Music, further demonstrated the artistic depth and musical evolution of Tony! Toni! Toné! The album’s impact resonated with fans and fellow musicians alike.

Beyond his contributions to Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins was a driving force in the Bay Area music scene. He established the House of Music recording studio, a creative hub that nurtured emerging talent. His keen ear and business acumen led him to sign Destiny’s Child to Grass Roots Entertainment, playing a pivotal role in launching the careers of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams.

Wiggins’ influence extended to collaborations with a diverse array of artists, including Keyshia Cole and Alicia Keys, further solidifying his reputation as a visionary producer and mentor. His solo album, Eyes Never Lie, released in 2000 through Motown Records, showcased his artistry beyond the group dynamic.

The outpouring of grief and tributes following Wiggins’ death highlighted his profound impact on the music industry and his community. Many artists and fans took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of his music.

The musician’s family emphasized his commitment to his craft and his unwavering dedication to his loved ones. Even during his battle with cancer, he remained present and engaged, a testament to his strength and character. His passing leaves a void in the music world, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and fans.

Wiggins’ guitar, his voice, his very presence wove a thread through the tapestry of Bay Area music and far beyond. He didn’t just make hits; he built a sound, a feeling, a place where soul and innovation met. That House of Music he created? It wasn’t just a studio; it was a launchpad. And those artists he touched, from Destiny’s Child to countless others? They carry a piece of his fire.

Now, with his passing, there’s a quiet space left, a space filled with the echos of his music and the warmth of his spirit. He’s gone, but those songs, that legacy, that’s what stays.

That’s what we’ll remember.

