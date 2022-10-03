Dwyane Wade Disabled Comment Section On Zaya Wade’s Instagram ‘For Zaya’s Mental Health’

After a recent social media post by Zaya Wade, her father, retired NBA Champion Dwyane Wade, disabled the comment section to protect her from negative comments.

He stated that he did so “For Zaya’s mental health and privacy.”

Several weeks ago, Zaya, who has been targeted since she came out as transgendered in February 2020, showed off her new look in partnership with the jewelry company, Tiffany & Co., “dreams become reality @tiffanyandco #tiffanylock.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

A budding recording artist from Philadelphia, Julian King, commented on Twitter that he hates that he can’t leave a comment on the photograph. He stated that he is from the LGBTQ community and wanted to show support.

I hate that I can’t comment hearts and cute comments on Zaya Wade’s IG post. As a member of her community, the LGBTQ community, I wanna lift her up too! @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade — fix it please — Julian King (@itsjulianking) September 27, 2022

Wade, showing grace as he responded to King’s post stated, “For Zaya’s mental health and privacy we’ve decided not to allow the hate into her comments. Thank you for wanting to spread and send her love”

For Zaya’s mental health and privacy we’ve decided not to allow the hate into her comments. Thank you for wanting to spread and send her love https://t.co/tmjMUGtcVf — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 29, 2022

The former Miami Heat player filed a petition last month with the Los Angeles Superior Court to allow his daughter to change her given name, Zion Malachi Airamis Wade to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, according to Today.

When Wade appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2020, he revealed Zaya’s decision to transition before her teenage years.

“Our [then] 12-year-old came home… and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she and her and I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” he stated.