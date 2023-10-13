E-40 Expected To Be Honored With Key To City Of Vallejo

In recognition of his contributions to the music industry, another hip-hop legend is primed to receive the key to the city of his hometown.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Earl Stevens, known professionally as E-40, is slated to receive a key to his hometown of Vallejo, CA, if the city council agrees with the motion. The vote was to have taken place on Oct. 10, but an update has yet to be announced.

KTVU reported that Mayor Robert McConnell issued a memo for the declaration for the legendary recording artist.

“Mr. Stevens has represented Vallejo and made significant philanthropic contributions to the city, including supporting local schools, providing bikes for the youth, and donating meals to those in need,” the mayor’s memo stated, “He also leveraged his voice for key social causes, including joining California Governor Gavin Newsom for a bill-signing in 2022 that would protect hip-hop artists’ creative expression through their lyrics.”

The Vallejo City Council will be asked on Tuesday to give a key to the city to E-40. pic.twitter.com/icJKB3PUgs — John Glidden ☀️ (@glid24) October 4, 2023

Fans of the West Coast Legend will also be able to purchase his latest product when it goes on sale next month on Nov. 14. Another California legend, Snoop Dogg has collaborated with the “Sprinkle Me” rapper for a cookbook titled, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon, which will be released by Chronicle Books. You can view more than 65 recipes from the two businessmen as a follow-up to Snoop’s book, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

The last offering sold more than 1 million copies, and Snoop has connected with his Bay Area rapper cohort, E-40, who owns and operates his food product line, called, Goon with the Spoon.

Complex reported in March that E-40 launched a new vodka line named Tycoon Vodka. The vodka, which is distilled six times, is named after one of his earlier songs, Tycoon, which he released in 2016.

