Entrepreneur-40: E-40 Launches New Tycoon Vodka

Maybe Earl Stevens should change his stage name to Entrepreneur-40 as he releases his latest product, Tycoon Vodka.

According to Complex, Stevens, known as hip-hop recording artist E-40, has introduced a new vodka line named Tycoon Vodka. The vodka, which is distilled six times, is named after one of his singles, Tycoon, which he released in 2016.

E-40 previewed the announcement last month on his Instagram account with a video showcasing the new product being packaged.

Last Thursday, March 16, the hip-hop legend announced that he had released Tycoon Vodka through a distribution deal with Southern Glazer’s.

The vodka is the newest liquor from his collection of spirits in the Earl Stevens Selections. His collection has various liquor brands, including more than 15 different still and sparkling wines; a golden lager beer, E. Cuarenta Cerveza; E. Cuarenta Tequila; Tycoon Cognac; Kuiper Belt Bourbon; Kuiper Belt Gin; as well as a range of pre-mixed cocktails.

The vodka can be purchased for $44.95 at Uptown Spirits.

Almost 10 years ago, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported the launching of Earl Stevens Selections.

“I’m trying to do it in a category of my own,” says Stevens in 2013. “I don’t know too many hip-hop artists with their own wine. I wanted to make sure I put my name on there. If they can have wines called Kendall Jackson, why can’t I have Earl Stevens Selections? I’ve been in the beverage business before. I had my own enhanced water, like Vitamin Water, except it was called 40 Water. I’m also the face of a Cognac called Landy Cognac. I get paid by the case of that, but as far as owning something…this Earl Stevens Selections is what I’m doing.”

His business has grown since then.

Just last month, E-40 donated six figures to his alma mater, Grambling State University, and the HBCU honored him by naming a campus recording studio after him.