Snoop Dogg And E-40 Cook Up Fresh New Recipes With Their New Cookbook ‘Goon With The Spoon’

A collaboration between two West coast hip-hop legends has produced a new, unexpected product.

Snoop Dogg and E-40 have gotten together for a cookbook titled, Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon, which will be released on Chronicle Books. The book will feature more than 65 recipes from the two businessmen as a follow-up to Snoop’s book, From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen.

The last offering sold more than 1 million copies, and Snoop has connected with his Bay Area rapper cohort, E-40, who owns and operates his own food product line, called you guessed it, Goon with the Spoon.

The hardcover book is slated to go on sale on September 14, 2023, and can be pre-ordered now or purchased as a Kindle e-book.

According to People, the foreword, written by Snoop, says, “E-40 is my big homie, my brother, my mentor. Watching him expand his love for food and cooking over the years to his many successful businesses is some boss-level shit. Which is why Snoop Dogg Presents Goon with the Spoon had to be the next cookbook, ya dig?”

With hip-hop gaining even more extensive coverage this year due to the genre’s historicc 50th anniversary, Snoop Dogg, who doesn’t seem to take a vacation, has kept busy lately.

In June 2023, Petco announced a collaboration with the Doggystyle rapper in an advertising campaign that touts the benefits of the company’s products. Snoop’s Doberman persona, which he has displayed over the years in hip-hop videos, was trotted out once again in a recent commercial featuring the omnipresent entertainer.

He also has a current promotion with Jack in the Box, where Snoop’s Munchie Meal will be available until August 6, 2023. Aside from this latest business partnership, Snoop has kept himself busy with music: he and Dr. Dre put the finishing touches on their next album.