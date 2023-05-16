E-40 Receives Honorary Degree From Grambling State University

Congratulations, E-40! He can now officially add HBCU grad to his resume.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot presented E-40, an alumnus, with an honorary Doctor of Music degree during last Friday’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremony at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Dr. Earl “E-40” Stevens is officially in the building 🎓 Thank you @Grambling1901 for giving me an honorary doctorate in music & molding me into the man and entrepreneur that I’ve become! I’m truly humbled 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/nTpmpmoLSK — E40 Mogul Entrepreneur (@E40) May 13, 2023

“This means so much to me–I’ve come a long way,” the Bay Area rapper said to the crowd. “I want to thank God first and foremost. This is a great honor to accept this honorary doctorate in music. I would like to express my appreciation to the administration and the academic community at Grambling State University. I’d also like to thank my family, my friends, and my colleagues for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my career.

“As you know, music has been a lifelong passion of mine and it’s an incredible privilege to be recognized for my contributions to the industry, especially on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music. They said it wouldn’t last that long, but it’s been 50 years.”

Last year, the “Sprinkle Me” artist donated $100,000 to GSU. The funds went toward the music department, the World Famed Tiger Marching Band, and to help maintain the new recording studio at the school which is named after him.