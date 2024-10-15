Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Early Voting Is Now Open In Georgia, Here’s What You Need To Know Before one makes their vote count this election, it is important to know where and how to vote early.







With Early Voting now open in Georgia and other states, here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.

According to Vote.org, early voting in the Peach State begins the fourth Monday before Election Day, or that Tuesday if the original date falls on a holiday. As Indigenous People’s Day, also called Columbus Day, fell on Oct. 14, this led to early voting beginning that Tuesday.

First, it is never too safe to double-check and make sure that one is registered to vote or that a voter status is listed as active. However, before making your vote count this election, it is important to look up or contact your county’s Office of Election and Voter Registration to know how to vote early. In some cases, where a voter has cast their ballot for previous elections may differ during early voting.

Most early voting only occurs at a local election office. This contrasts with one’s neighborhood polling places, like a church or school. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, every county in Georgia will have at least one location to vote early. Understanding exactly when and where one must go can save time, and make the voting process more efficient for all.

Moreover, a Georgia law passed in 2021 prohibits the passing of food and drink to voters while waiting in line. Voters can bring their refreshments, and, especially with fewer people expected to vote by mail following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions, long lines may occur. Preparing for one’s trip to the polls will promote safety and help soothe any fatigue caused by unexpected wait times.

For the General Election, ballots will differ based on political affiliation and county. However, what mostly everyone will find is the vote for the presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as well as any applicable national and state congressional races. For Georgians, questions regarding constitutional amendments may also show up as well. One can view their sample ballot via the State of Georgia’s website.

Early voting provides flexibility and accessibility when one cannot easily make it on Election Day, on Nov. 5 this year. However, knowing the small yet distinct differences with voting early can ensure the process works to one’s best benefit. As Georgia remains a key swing state this election, all residents wanting to take part in the election must get out the vote.

Early voting in Georgia ends the Friday before Election Day.

