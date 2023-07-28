‘Earn Your Masters’ Block Party Experience Stops In Detroit

A block party for financial empowerment curated by UnitedMasters and Earn Your Leisure was a go-to event in Detroit. The aptly titled “Earn Your Masters” block party occurred at the popular Chroma building and brought out special guests whose main focus was financial savviness.

The July 22 event highlighted success stories from Detroit’s cultural history, such as hip-hop artist Icewear Vezzo and renowned comedian Haha Davis. Joining these guests was Earn Your Leisure Co-Founder Rashad Bilal; an athlete turned financial entrepreneur who spoke alongside business executives from sponsor Ally and community leaders for the jam-packed event.

Icewear Vezzo had a special announcement at the festivities, sharing with the crowd during his performance that he sold his music catalog for a hefty $1 million. With his own positive news, Haha Davis proclaimed that he is investing in a comedy club in his native city, bringing business back to Detroit’s cultural hub and real estate market.





The crowd sought advice from successful business leaders while enjoying the sounds of famed DJ Angel Baby. Panels with trailblazers in their respective industries, such as Mindful Culture Creators Founder Shawnta Hooks, provided insight into building upon ideas and turning them into a fruitful reality.

For the final performances, UnitedMasters brought out some of the hottest artists on its roster, such as Keely Crawford, to close out the powerful day. For its part in the activation of “Earn Your Masters,” the alternative label is proud to contribute to this “financial revolution” for diverse groups.

“Partnering with Ally and Earn Your Leisure has been an incredible journey; together we are igniting a financial revolution across the country to empower as many artists, creators, and entrepreneurs in local communities as possible,” said Eden Gorcey, chief revenue officer for UnitedMasters.

Detroit has a vibrant and diverse community that is proud to be a part of the new wave of financial empowerment, literacy, and freedom. Through connecting with Ally and UnitedMasters, this memorable stop on Earn Your Leisure’s national tour broadened its reach to highlight artists in their creative business endeavors while connecting with local attendees to revitalize their financial goals.

Fortunately, the work and fun do not stop in Detroit, with Earn Your Leisure still embarking on its mission across the U.S. to educate and connect with all eager to earn success.

