Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson and Apple TV+ Celebrate Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘They Call Me Magic’

Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Apple TV+ celebrate the world premiere of “They Call Me Magic” with a star-studded event that brought together global icons from entertainment, sports and music to celebrate Magic Johnson and herald the premiere of the docuseries.

The evening began with a red carpet and screening at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles and continued with an experience unlike any other at Delilah in West Hollywood where Morris Day and The Time performed as guests danced the night away. The four-part documentary event “They Call Me Magic,” which shares an illuminating look into the life and career of one of the world’s most iconic figures, debuts globally on Friday, Apr. 22 on Apple TV+.

Attendees at the red carpet premiere included Earvin “Magic” Johnson, contributors Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Samuel L. Jackson (“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”), Dwyane Wade, Paul Westhead, Stephen A. Smith, as well as special guests including Stevie Wonder, Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Rosanna Arquette, Courtney B. Vance, Don Cheadle (director/executive producer, “The Big Cigar”), Gabrielle Union (“Truth Be Told”), Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more, alongside Magic’s wife Cookie and children EJ, Elisa and Andre, in addition to producers Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen, Bryn Mooser, Christina McLarty Arquette, Rafael Marmor, Christopher Leggett, John Terzian, Brian Toll, Christina Francis, Zoë Morrison, David Arquette, Kathryn Everett, Dirk Westervelt, Monique Zavistovski, Scott Falconer and Andre Cleveland.

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who left his mark on history through his work — both on and off the court — and continues to impact our culture today. With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Magic’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist. From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Mich. to becoming the global force he is today, “They Call Me Magic” charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era. The highly anticipated documentary event series explores the remarkable accomplishments and global impact of Johnson’s life, both on and off the court.

Directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (“Black Panther”), the docuseries is produced for Apple by XTR and New Slate Ventures, and produced in association with h.wood Media and Delirio Films.

