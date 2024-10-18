HBCU by Daron Pressley Prominent Langston University Alum Empowers HBCU Students With ‘Grits That Give Back’ Initiative With every plate of grits sold and every scholarship awarded, Ebony Austin is building a legacy that will inspire future generations.







As a trailblazing restaurateur (she owns Nouveau Bar and Grill) and serial entrepreneur, Ebony Austin has made it her mission to uplift Black scholars and empower future generations. This October, during HBCU Homecoming Month, Austin is making a significant impact as she visits various colleges and universities, shares her entrepreneurial insights, and awards scholarships to deserving students.

Austin’s connection to HBCUs stems from her experiences at Langston University.

“College was always a dream of mine,” she says. “If you ever attended a college, especially an HBCU, it is an experience like no other—the connections, friends, and parties are some of the most memorable to date.” However, Austin’s freshman year wasn’t without its challenges. “I partied a lot more than I should have, which impacted my grades and almost made me flunk out of college.”

Facing the possibility of moving back home to Chicago, Austin’s mother gave her a stern, but loving, ultimatum: “Home was not an option.”

With the support of her college advisor and a commitment to turning things around, Austin not only stayed at Langston, she promised to one day give back to students in need of education and resources. That promise has since fueled her philanthropic efforts. Austin has so far contributed over $1 million to HBCU scholarships, ensuring that more students can achieve their academic dreams without financial burdens.

As part of her “Grits that Give Back” initiative, Austin launched her line of grits, Nouveau Creations, in honor of her grandmother.

“When I created Nouveau Noir, we developed a signature dish, Shrimp & Grits, that became very popular in my restaurant,” Austin recalls. She decided to take it further by creating a grits line where 100% of the proceeds go to HBCU scholarships.

“I was able to create something where I could give back to HBCU students,” she says proudly.

Today, Nouveau Creations is available in 180 Publix stores and 45 Food Lion stores across Georgia, providing financial support to students through every purchase.

The timing of Austin’s initiative couldn’t be more critical. HBCUs have long faced significant financial challenges, with many institutions struggling to provide adequate financial aid due to limited endowments. According to an Accountability Office report to Congress, the average endowment amount per student was $15,000 for HBCUs, compared with $410,000 for non-HBCUs of the same size. This financial disparity contributes to the fact that HBCU students typically graduate with 32% more debt than their peers at non-HBCUs, according to a 2020 report by the UNCF.

Austin’s commitment to breaking down these financial barriers is a beacon of hope. During her HBCU tour this month, she will present her masterclass at Langston University and Alabama A&M University, offering students financial support and invaluable entrepreneurial insights. The masterclass is designed to equip students with the tools to navigate academia and business, encouraging them to take control of their futures.

“What motivates me to keep going is to help young men and women who want to make a difference in their lives and see them soar and excel,” Austin explains.

In addition to her work with HBCUs, Austin continues to give back to her local community. As she celebrates the fifth anniversary of her popular restaurant, Nouveau Bar & Grill in Jonesboro, Georgia, Austin is donating $20,000 to the Jonesboro High School band, enabling them to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For Austin, it’s about more than just writing checks—it’s about building a legacy of HBCU empowerment. “When I gain any amount of success or milestone achievement, I give it back to the world and the community around me,” she says.

Ebony Austin’s dedication to HBCUs and her community is rooted in her desire to ensure that others have the same opportunities she had.

“There are so many odds stacked against me not only as a Black woman but as a Black entrepreneur,” Austin acknowledges. Yet, her success has become a platform for uplifting others. “I want always to be the exception,” she adds, underscoring her determination to remain connected to the people and communities that shaped her journey.

As Austin continues to give back, her work is a testament to the power of philanthropy in changing lives. Through her HBCU scholarship initiatives, masterclasses, and community engagement, she ensures that the next generation of Black scholars and leaders have the resources and support they need to thrive. In a world where financial barriers often limit Black students’ educational opportunities, Ebony Austin proves that those barriers can be broken down with passion, dedication, and community spirit.

With every plate of grits sold and every scholarship awarded, she is building a legacy that will inspire future generations.

