Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Interscope Geffen A&M Records Launches HBCU Initiative With ‘Homecoming SZN’ Album The label will partner will multiple HBCUs for its 'Homecoming SZN' album campaign.







Interscope Geffen A&M Records will launch an HBCU-focused initiative that will take place the next year. The label will partner with multiple HBCUs for its “Homecoming SZN” album campaign.

The initiative launches with the album “Homecoming SZN Compilation Vol. 1,” featuring songs from Interscope’s extensive catalog. The vinyl-only release includes hit tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Glorilla’s “TGIF,” and Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On,” along with two new songs from emerging artists.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities have produced some of the most prominent figures in our country’s history,” shared Interscope Geffen A&M’s executive VP/head of urban marketing, Laura Carter, in a statement obtained by Billboard. “But HBCUs’ contributions to culture — especially music — have been especially profound. This is one of the many reasons why this compilation project is so important to the artists and executives at Interscope Geffen A&M Records. We want to deepen our ties with HBCUs nationwide and are excited to embark on this year-long journey.”

The music will feature the homecomings of its partner institutions, which include Howard University, Tennessee State University, and Texas Southern University. Pop-ups led by students at these HBCUs will grant attendees the opportunity to listen to the project in person.

Black artist Laci Jordan designed the album covers, featuring artwork that symbolizes the HBCUs in this groundbreaking program. Interscope and Champion sportswear have also created apparel for each specific school, with proceeds from every purchase benefiting the universities.

Moreover, Interscope and its overarching Universal Music Group will create scholarships for prospective interns from HBCUs. In building a pipeline to the music industry, they will also develop mentorship opportunities with HBCU grads to alumni employees. Activations are also underway for next spring, alongside new partnerships with more HBCUs.

“We’re excited to showcase this partnership that reflects our commitment to student success and community engagement The contributions from Interscope Records empower our students to pursue their dreams. Together, we’re cultivating an environment where creativity, entrepreneurship,and tradition flourish as we celebrate Texas Southern University’s 97 years of rich legacy,” added Charlie Coleman III, Associate VP for development and alumni engagement.

As homecoming season continues across all HBCUs, Interscope intends to make this next year even more beneficial for diverse students.

