Money by Ahsan Washington Economic Blackout: Don’t Break The Bank On Black Friday, Do This Instead The economic boycott, declared by Blackout The System, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, serves as a call to action for people to use their financial power against large corporations that thrive off systemic inequalities.







For many, the Black Friday and holiday shopping season has reached its peak, while Black communities strongly advocate for purposeful spending practices. The economic boycott, declared by Blackout The System from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, serves as a call to action for people to use their financial power to oppose large corporations that thrive on systemic inequalities.

Don’t let Black Friday turn into a negative financial after‑effect. Instead of chasing bargains, treat the day as an opportunity to tighten up finances, sketch out a budget, funnel spare cash into savings or an investment, question the need behind each purchase, and keep debt at bay. If you still splurge, squeeze the most out of your rewards. The aim is to lock in gains and set the stage for future wins.

Set A Strict Budget and Stick To It

Draw a line around your budget and refuse to let it wobble. Pin down how much you’ll spend before any sales kick in, then hold that number tight. The temptation of “deal‑hunting” can easily balloon into credit‑card debt and later regret. Grab a spreadsheet or a budgeting app, set a ceiling list for each item you’re after, and mark a “do‑not‑cross” limit that you never breach.

Invest What You Would’ve Spent

Re-route the portion of your shopping budget that would otherwise be spent into a savings or investment account, and start laying a foundation for lasting wealth. When a flashy “doorbuster” catches your eye, consider shifting that cash into a brokerage account, an IRA, or an index fund. Modest, regular contributions can snowball over time thanks to the power of dollar‑cost averaging.

Prioritize Needs Over Wants

Put necessities before desires. Jot down the essentials. Label everything else as optional. In practice, most “can’t‑miss” deals rarely turn out cheaper than prices you’ll see later. Shoppers drawn in by “limited‑time” or “low‑stock” ads often shop for items they don’t truly need, can’t afford without taking on debt, or won’t use that year.

Build Your Emergency Fund or Retirement Stash

Redirect the slice of your Black Friday budget toward an emergency fund or a retirement stash. It adds a layer of resilience and a lot of peace of mind for anyone chasing long‑term financial freedom. Instead of letting the cash vanish at the register, secure it in an account and set the transfers on autopilot. Treat it like a bill you pay yourself.

Avoid “Buy Now, Pay Later” Traps

Steer clear of “buy now, pay later” traps. Bypass store‑issued credit and BNPL schemes that tout easy payments. The hidden cost of postponing debt typically outweighs any discount. When an offer flashes “0 % interest, for 12 months,” the prudent choice is to rely on cash or a debit card. If credit is employed, pay the balance in full.

Use Rewards Wisely, But Don’t Overspend For Them

Treat rewards as tools and not temptations. Use them judiciously. Keep spending in check. Extract value from cash‑back cards without turning every purchase into a points‑chasing marathon. When handled effectively, rewards can reduce costs. When misused, they can end up costing you more. Stick to one or two approaches: a cash‑back card and a single loyalty program, and verify that any “discounts” are genuine reductions, not inflated price tags.

Try The 24-Hour or 1% Rule Before Big Purchases

When a big purchase is on the horizon, give yourself a moment’s pause, either by applying the 24‑hour rule or checking the 1% rule. The 24‑hour rule asks you to wait a day before handing over the money, while the 1‑percent rule advises a hold‑off if the price exceeds roughly one percent of your income. Both tricks act as a safeguard against spending, nudging you toward a more considered decision. So, whether it’s a new gadget or a high‑ticket item, try one of these mental checkpoints before you click “buy.”

RELATED CONTENT: Walmart Opens Debut Store in Africa Ahead Of Black Friday