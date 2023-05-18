Eddie Murphy To Become First Black Inspector Clouseau in 'Pink Panther'

Eddie Murphy is about to make history as the first Black actor to play the infamous Inspector Clouseau in a new adaption of The “Pink Panther.”

The famed actor and comedian is in talks to star in MGM’s upcoming “Pink Panther” film, Variety reports. The reboot is still in the development process but would follow in the footsteps of being a live-action/CG hybrid (via Hollywood Reporter) that captures Inspector Jacques Clouseau and the Pink Panther’s search for the famous Pink Panther diamond.

The role of Inspector Clouseau was first made famous by Peter Sellers in the 1963 original. Sellers would go on to reprise the role in 1964’s “A Shot in the Dark,” 1975’s “The Return of the Pink Panther,” 1976’s “The Pink Panther Strikes Again” and 1978’s “Revenge of the Pink Panther.” Actors Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin followed in Sellers’ footsteps in reprising the role in future films.

Now, Murphy is set to join the franchise as the first Black actor cast in the iconic role. The Golden Globe award-winning actor was last seen in Netflix’s “You People” alongside Nia Long, Lauren London, and Jonah Hill.

He released the highly-anticipated sequel to his 1988 cult classic “Coming to America,” in 2021 called “Coming 2 America.” The film saw Prince Akeem return to New York to find his long-lost son and bring him back to Zamunda in hopes of securing a male heir to the throne.

Murphy is best known as a breakout SNL star who left the show and went on to star in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise, his “Coming to America” film, “The Nutty Professor,” and voicing the role of Donkey in the “Shrek” franchise. There are reports that Murphy’s expressed interest in a Donkey spinoff might be coming in the future after assembling the cast for a fifth “Shrek” film. Antonio Banderas has seen success with his two “Puss in Boots” spinoff films.

