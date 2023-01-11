He’s Got Jokes! Eddie Murphy Trolls Will Smith’s Oscars Slap During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Comedian Eddie Murphy has been known to shock audiences throughout his career, and he definitely did it again last night at the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The legendary entertainer was honored last night by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that is responsible for the Golden Globe Awards. The six-time nominee and Golden Globe winner was the recipient of this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award.

During the Brooklyn native’s acceptance speech, he stated there were three rules that he has followed his whole career that have led him to this point.

“I’ve been in show business for 46 years, and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and greatly appreciated,” Murphy said as he was ending his speech.

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind.” he continued.

“There’s a blueprint, and I followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, it’s three things. You just do these three things: Pay your taxes. Mind your business… And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f-**king mouth!”

As the audience started laughing, Murphy calmly left the podium, wearing his famous smile.

The last piece of advice was in reference to Smith’s statement he yelled at comedian Chris Rock last year at the Oscars ceremony in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock had just made a joke referring to her being bald, as she suffers from alopecia.

After Rock said that he was looking forward to Jada’s latest role in G.I. Jane (A movie starring Demi Moore where she shaved her head for the role), Smith went onstage and struck the comedian in the face. When Smith returned to his seat, he shouted at Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f-**ing mouth!”