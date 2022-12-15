Eddie Murphy Will Receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Eddie Murphy has had a long and storied career as a comedian, actor, and recording artist.

His contributions to the artistic Hollywood community have not gone unnoticed. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association® (HFPA) announced that next year, the six-time nominee and Golden Globe winner will receive the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“We’re honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President Helen Hoehne in a written statement.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony will take place on Jan. 10 and will air on NBC and its streaming service, Peacock.

The Cecil B. DeMille Award is historically chosen by members of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Board of Directors. This honor is typically given to an esteemed individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Past recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, and Tom Hanks.

Because of boycotts related to “concerns over diversity,” there was no Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient last year. Previously, there were no Black members of The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was at the core of the issues that talent, media, and creatives had with the organization.