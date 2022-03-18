Edges Secured! KISS Colors & Cares Partners With Jayda Cheaves For Ambassadorship of Edge Fixer Campaign

Jayda Cheaves is all about getting paid and keeping her edges laid! The entrepreneur and influencer was announced as the new beauty ambassador for KISS Colors & Cares.

As part of the textured haircare brand’s 2022 women collection, Cheaves will be on the frontlines, showing how she incorporates KISS Colors & Care products into her daily style routine.

“I never really get excited about brand deals, but this one felt different from the rest,” Cheaves said of the new partnership.

“To be working with KISS Colors & Care has me super excited because I’ve been wearing and buying their products since I was in middle school. So now, to be able to say I’m working with them makes me feel so accomplished. I know it’s going to be magic, and there’s plenty in store for us together.”

Since high school, the Waydamin founder has been launching businesses and has used her social media to highlight her entrepreneurial drive and trendsetting beauty and fashion style. Now, with over 6 million followers and counting, KISS knew Cheaves was the perfect person to serve as a beauty ambassador.

“Jayda’s bold entrepreneur spirit and fearless self-expression embodies the values core to KISS. As a style icon and source of inspiration to fans around the nation, she is the ideal ambassador for the brand’s new women’s collection,” said SVP of Global Marketing Annette DeVita-Goldstein.

“We are truly excited to grow our relationship with Jayda and inspire the textured hair consumer to express their individual style and creativity with confidence.”

Cheaves recently hosted a virtual event to help introduce the new styling collection made to protect and style hair with confidence. The new products include the Edge Fixer GLUED Edge Control Gel and a 3-in-1 Edge Brush that keeps bristles soft over time.

Elsewhere are a series of Soft Satin Wrap Scarves designed in a variety of trendy patterns, Pre-Tied Top-Knot Turbans, Silky Satin Edge Scarves, and a Glamour Glitter Bonnet.

KISS’s new styling collection is available at KISSColors.com and Walmart.com, with select products available at Target, CVS, and Kroger stores.