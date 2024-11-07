Grandmother’s Struggle Drives Insurance Leader To Aid Seniors Through Medicare

Melissa D. Hall is making sure that senior citizens are educated about the complexities of Medicare.

Through her company, Hall Insurance Group, Hall has guided more than 3,000 seniors through the steps of gaining Medicare benefits. Opened in 2017, Hall Insurance Group has been labeled as a “beacon of personalized Medicare solutions,” which guarantees dedicated attention as each client’s needs are different.

Her commitment to senior citizen education was inspired by her grandmother, who died from Alzheimer’s in 2021.

“When she got diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it really opened my eyes to insurance,” Hall said. “I witnessed my grandmother get denied and denied and I just knew it was the perfect fit.”

The company has adopted a philosophy of “Everyone Matters.” Under Hall’s leadership, the mantra guarantees that every client, regardless of background or economic situation, receives the custom support and detailed care they deserve. It also keeps the group’s reputation at the top tier of excellence and compassion.

“I treat my clients with respect and their matters with the utmost importance,” she said. Hall’s company has offices in both Columbia, Maryland, and Raleigh, North Carolina, with the ability to service clients nationwide.

Her work has helped her garner awards, winning “Best Business in the Triangle” and receiving the prestigious recognition of the Sharp Leaden Hall Award, given to those with exceptional community service and philanthropic efforts. She has also been seen on major media outlets including Fox, CBS, and Radio One Baltimore.

Hall plans to expand her insurance company to even more states and provide a portion of proceeds to activity centers for seniors in hopes they have a place to relax and receive in-person assistance.

“My goal is to have retail locations all over the United States, similar to State Farm. We would then have an activity space,” Hall said. “We would have computer classes, you know, just like a center for learning.”

Programs and companies such as the Hall Insurance Group are pivotal as the National Council on Aging reports Medicare loses close to $60 billion a year because of fraud and elder abuse. Other mistakes relate to errors in health care billing. Some of the most common signs of Medicare fraud or abuse include a fraudulent diagnosis, prescribing excessive or unnecessary tests and services to elders, and charging for services or supplies that were never provided.

