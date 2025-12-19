News by Sharelle B. McNair EEOC Chair Hypes White Men Up To File Workplace Discrimination Claims In Cringeworthy Video Since President Donald Trump appointed Lucas to the EEOC leadership seat in January 2025, she has worked diligently to shift viewpoints of the agency to focus on prioritizing “rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination.”







If there are white men who may have experienced workplace discrimination based on race or sex, the chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) wants to chat.

In a cringeworthy video placed on X, Andrea Lucas put a call out, encouraging white men to come forward with employment and workplace discrimination complaints as “the EEOC is committed to identifying, attacking, and eliminating ALL race and sex discrimination.” “Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex?” Lucas asked.

“You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws. Contact the @USEEOC as soon as possible.”

According to The Hill, the EEOC was created to enforce federal antidiscrimination laws in the workplace and hiring processes under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The legislation made it illegal for employers to discriminate against applicants or employees based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetic information.

However, under the Trump Administration — both first and current — things have changed. As a result of the administration’s elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives at the federal level, large corporations and educational institutions have adopted the ideology, enabling white people to benefit from causes and programs established for people of color.

The video was retweeted by U.S. Vice President JD Vance shortly after he posted an article he described as “the evil of DEI and its consequences.” Lucas, a vocal critic of DEI, responded to Vance’s lengthy post, agreeing with his sentiments. “Absolutely right @JDVance,” she said. “And precisely because this widespread, systemic, unlawful discrimination primarily harmed white men, elites didn’t just turn a blind eye; they celebrated it. Absolutely unacceptable; unlawful; immoral.”

Since President Donald Trump appointed Lucas to the EEOC leadership seat in January 2025, she has worked diligently to shift the viewpoints of the agency to focus on prioritizing “rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination” in an effort to align with Trump’s anti-DEI stance.

One of her first works was issuing two “technical assistance” documents in collaboration with the Department of Justice (DOJ), intended to clarify what constitutes “DEI-related Discrimination at Work” and to provide guidance on how employees can file complaints about alleged discrimination. Targeting employer practices such as training, employee resource groups, and fellowship programs, the documents warned that these programs could violate Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, depending on how they are constructed.

The documents were vocally criticized by former agency commissioners and diversity advocates, claiming they misconstrue DEI initiatives as legally fraught. Executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at the NYU School of Law, David Glasgow, labeled Lucas’s social media posts as demonstrating a “fundamental misunderstanding of what DEI is.”

