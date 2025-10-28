Search For Missing Ohio Woman Intensifies; Concerns Mount After Communication Lapse

Authorities and family members are intensifying the search for 26-year-old Ash Lee Moore, also known as Ashlee Moore-Vongmepunt, who last contacted relatives in September. Concerns for her well-being have escalated due to an uncharacteristic period of silence.

Moore, described as Black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds, was reported missing from the Hartwell area of Cincinnati. She has a tattoo on her right arm and a nose piercing.

While the missing persons report references her disappearance beginning in August, her grandmother was able to establish contact with her as recently as September 2025. Her family emphasizes that this sustained lack of communication is highly unusual and causes them great worry.

Moore may be traveling toward Las Vegas. She could be driving a 2018 white Nissan Sentra. License plate information is currently uncertain but may involve a temporary Ohio tag (T823089) or a temporary Nevada plate (696-MB6).

On Oct. 25, Moore’s cousin, Shante Jackson, took to Facebook to ask friends to spread the word about her cousin’s disappearance, posting a flyer across social media featuring a clear photo and all the known details about the missing woman.

“Family and friends, please share. We are praying for the safe return of my little cousin. We love you, Ash Lee,” Jackson wrote.

She stressed that the family has exhausted every usual line of contact and is now relying on the public to circulate the information, especially the possibility that Moore is heading to Las Vegas.

The family noted that Moore’s frequent communication is a staple of her routine, making this sudden, lengthy silence a major red flag and a complete departure from her normal behavior.

They know that every share of the flyer ups the chances of reaching someone who might spot the white Nissan Sentra or know something about her movements since September. The family remains hopeful that this widespread public attention will lead to her safe return home.

The Cincinnati Police Department is actively seeking information. Anyone with knowledge of Ash Lee Moore’s whereabouts is urged to contact Det. Colonel at 513-765-1212.

