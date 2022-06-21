EGOT Winner Jennifer Hudson Will Debut New Talk Show On Her Birthday

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has a new daytime talk show making its debut this fall. The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on FOX on September 12, which also happens to be the EGOT winner’s birthday.
Hudson shared the news on social media on June 16 with the caption, “I can’t believe I get to say this,” she wrote. “But welcome to my show !!! Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!!
Mike Darnell is the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and has known Hudson since she was a contestant on American Idol. Darnell said Hudson has what it takes to be an excellent talk show host.
“I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell,” said Darnell. “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”
“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.'”