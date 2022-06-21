EGOT Winner Jennifer Hudson Will Debut New Talk Show On Her Birthday

Hudson shared the news on social media on June 16 with the caption, “I can’t believe I get to say this,” she wrote. “But welcome to my show !!! Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th ! Wait a minute that’s my birthday !!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) Mike Darnell is the president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and has known Hudson since she was a contestant on American Idol. Darnell said Hudson has what it takes to be an excellent talk show host. “I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing and funny as hell,” said Darnell. “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.” Darnell Donerson. Hudson said she is excited to show audiences who she is as a person and shared some advice from her late mother, “I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living.'”

The “Dreamgirls” actress also said she loves people and can not wait to connect on a deeper level with audiences. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — twenty years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all,” she said. “I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show will premiere on September, 12 on FOX.