Kevin Hart’s Show in Egypt Canceled: Egyptians Reportedly Outraged He Called Them Black

Comedian Kevin Hart was scheduled to take the stage in Cairo on Feb. 21. But due to “local logistical issues” the performance was canceled.

According to Al-Monitor, although the reason given for the cancelation was due to logistical issues, many feel those issues were related to Egyptians being upset that Hart allegedly stated in the past that Egyptians were Black.

R Productions released a statement via their social media accounts announcing the cancelation of Hart’s performance this week.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21st, in Cairo. You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we’re grateful. In the meantime, we are asking for your patience as we work with the TicketsMarché team to make sure that all the refunds are met in the shortest time possible.

“It is our dream to create the best experiences for all of our clients and ensure that Egypt is placed on the international map at the highest possible standards. We will continue to work towards that dream every day.