Egypt In Denial Over ‘Afrocentric’ Portrayal Of ‘Kemet’ Exhibit

Things recently turned dark for Dutch archaeologists portraying Egypt from an ‘Afrocentric’ perspective.

CNN reported that Egypt banned Dutch archaeologists for the National Museum of Antiquities (RMO) in the Netherlands from excavating its Saqqara necropolis. The ban came about after the museum launched its exhibit, “Kemet: Egypt in Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul & Funk.” The chief of foreign missions for the Egyptian Antiquities Service said in an email to the Dutch museum that it was “falsifying history.” The email claimed the ‘Afrocentric’ portrayal of the exhibit was not an accurate representation of Egypt’s history, TheGrio reported.

Some Egyptians took to social media to scorn artwork from the exhibit showing dark-skinned people next to light-skinned people. The Dutch museum addressed their comments in a statement on its website. “There has been commotion in the (social) media about the exhibition Kemet. Egypt in hip-hop, jazz, soul & funk.” However, the museum stood by its work. The statement continued, “The museum has worked long and carefully on this exhibition with many external advisers, and fully endorses its content.”

The museum’s website explains the exhibition “explores music by Black artists whose work refers to ancient Egypt and Nubia.” It adds, “This music often reflects on experiences of Black people in the West and tells stories about the African diaspora and pre-colonial Africa, including ancient Egypt as part of the African continent.”

The debate about whether ancient Egyptians were Black has long been disputed. This year, Netflix’s Queen Cleopatra sparked controversy when an actress of color, Adele James, was cast as the lead, Forbes explained. Persian Director Tina Gharavi said per Variety, “I realized what a political act it would be to see Cleopatra portrayed by a Black actress. For me, the idea that people had gotten it so incredibly wrong before — historically, from Theda Bara to Monica Bellucci, and recently, with Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot in the running to play her — meant we had to get it even more right. The hunt was on to find the right performer to bring Cleopatra into the 21st century.” The four-part documentary is produced and narrated by Jada Pinkett Smith.