R&B Singer El DeBarge Released on $25K Bond Following Arrest for Weapon, Drug Possession

Singer El DeBarge was once again arrested—this time for drug and weapon possession.

According to TMZ, the famed original member of the R&B/Pop family singing group, DeBarge, was arrested earlier this week. The “I Like It” singer was detained by the Burbank Police Department early Sunday around 3:40 a.m while he was at a gas station. Police officers noticed that his vehicle had expired tags, and stated that when they approached the car, they saw an expandable metal baton, which is classified as an illegal weapon.

Police decided to search the vehicle and discovered pepper spray and suspected narcotics. To make matters worse, DeBarge did not have a valid driver’s license.

The officers arrested and booked the singer on several charges, including possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police officials suspected that the narcotic found in his vehicle was heroin. News Talk 1290 CJBK reported that DeBarge was arrested just before 4 a.m. and was booked into jail 90 minutes later. The 61-year-old vocalist was released later that day after posting a $25,000 bond.

This isn’t DeBarge’s first time being arrested or jailed. In 2001, he was arrested for drug possession and was detained at least three more times between 2006 and 2008. After he was in jail for 13 months, DeBarge claimed that he was clean and no longer doing drugs. Yet, he was back in rehab in 2011.

El was part of the successful music group that included his siblings, Mark, James, Bunny, and Randy. The group, DeBarge, recorded on the Motown-distributed label, Gordy Records, in the 1980s. DeBarge charted hits, including “I Like It,” “All This Love,” “Who’s Holding Donna Now,” “Time Will Reveal,” and “You Wear It Well.” All hit the top 10 on the Billboard R&B chart, with “Time Will Reveal” hitting number one.