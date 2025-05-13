Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Elaine Welteroth Celebrates Mother’s Day With A Mission To Expand Access To Midwifery Elaine Welteroth’s birthFUND hosted a Mother’s Day celebration focused on advancing birth equity.







Elaine Welteroth’s birthFUND celebrated Mother’s Day by hosting a family-friendly soiree focused on making midwifery care more accessible.

On May 11, the former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief hosted birthFUND’s second annual fundraiser, the “Mother’s Day Party With a Purpose.” The event, designed to celebrate parents and raise awareness about the urgent fight for birth equity, embraced the movement’s community-first approach, welcoming LA families of all backgrounds for a day filled with play, relaxation, and meaningful connection.

“I felt compelled to make a difference around this issue when I personally experienced just how broken this maternal healthcare system is,” Welteroth told attendees.

“I say this as somebody with more resources than most Black women who look like me, and I still was scared for my life. So I understand this issue so intimately, and I had the opportunity to meet midwives, Black midwives at Kindred Space who changed my life.”

Celebrity mamas stepped out in the suggested “elevated picnic” dress code to celebrate alongside fellow mamas, papas, and little ones who enjoyed face painting, an on-site playground, and plenty of goodies. Among the famous faces who came out to support the soiree were Kelly Rowland, Sophia Bush, Victoria Monét, Karamo Brown, Tika Sumpter, Jeannie Mai, Jennie Garth, Storm Reid, Chanel Iman, and more.

This wasn’t just a star-studded affair; Welteroth ensured guests rolled up their sleeves for a good cause. With support from sponsor Bobbie, an “Advocacy Corner” invited attendees to sit down, learn about maternal health and midwifery, and find ways to get involved with birthFUND’s mission to support moms in need.

To keep the mission going, Welteroth encouraged guests to take action by reaching out to 10 friends to form a birth funding circle, each one helping connect a mom in need with a doula or midwife.

“Each of you [has] the opportunity to start a birth funding circle, which is our heartfelt call to action,” Welteroth said. “It is the root of how we started birthFUND.”

Since its launch in 2024, birthFUND has raised over $3 million to expand access to quality, life-saving maternal care nationwide. During a special fundraising moment, Welteroth was joined by her husband, Jonathan Singletary, Karamo Brown, and 4Kira4Moms Founder Charles Johnson, a powerful trio of Black men standing in solidarity to highlight the maternal health crisis and the urgent need for accessible, safe care.

“My wife Kira passed away giving birth to our second son, Langston, nine years ago,” Johnson shared. “And for the past nine years, along with amazing friends like Elaine, we have been on a journey to make sure that every family receives the safe, dignified birthing experience they deserve.”

After one year and two successful fundraisers, birthFUND’s mission is going strong. The Mother’s Day event showcased its ongoing commitment to maternal health and supporting families at every stage, from pregnancy to parenthood.

Those who want to support birthFUND can create their own birthFUNDing Circles, contribute online, or via @birthFUND on Instagram.

