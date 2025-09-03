Politics by Keka Araújo ELEVATE YOUR EXCELLENCE: Raychel Proudie Is A Dedicated Public Servant Shaping A Brighter Future for Missouri Proudie has consistently delivered on her promises, earning a reputation as a compassionate and effective legislator who not only talks about change but actively implements it.







Rep. Raychel Proudie, a Democrat from North St. Louis County, is a driving force behind policies and investments that directly impact her community. As a certified teacher and school counselor, Proudie draws on her professional background to inform her work in the Missouri House of Representatives, where she has been a vocal advocate for policies affecting students, families, and marginalized communities.

One of Proudie’s most significant legislative achievements is her work on the Missouri CROWN Act (HB 1900). This bipartisan legislation, which she carried, prohibits discrimination based on hair texture or protective hairstyles commonly associated with a particular race.

“We must be much more interested in what we are putting in a student’s head than what’s going out of it,” Proudie, D-Ferguson, stated, emphasizing the bill’s focus on ensuring students can learn without facing prejudice. She added that the issue affects “anyone who deserves access to public spaces, including schools, without facing bullying or discrimination.”

The bill, which passed with broad bipartisan support, was a direct response to years of testimony highlighting the psychological impact of such discrimination on young people. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, also voiced his support, affirming, “This legislation is one more way that we can stand up and let all students know they are welcome and valued.”

Proudie’s commitment to social and racial justice extends beyond her state lines. She has publicly expressed solidarity with Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier, a Black lawmaker who stood her ground in a legislative chamber.

Proudie remarked, “It is not lost on me that yet again a Black woman is putting her body and freedom on the line in defense of, or to save the masses.” She further noted that “thoughts in ‘solidarity’ ain’t enough for what you’re doing for us all right now,” highlighting her belief in the need for active support for those on the front lines of justice.

Beyond the CROWN Act, Proudie has been a key player in budget and public safety initiatives. As a member of the powerful House Budget Committee, she has been instrumental in securing historic investments for her constituents, including millions for Kinloch, Missouri’s first Black municipality, and Lambert International Airport. She also helped secure $100 million in tornado relief for St. Louis, advocating for those impacted by severe storms.

On the issue of public safety, Proudie has secured significant funding for her community. She worked to obtain $27 million for a state-of-the-art police facility in St. Louis County, which includes a childcare center for officers and staff. She also secured $1 million for the Kathy J. Weinman Shelter, the only temporary residential domestic violence center in St. Louis County, ensuring survivors have a safe haven.

Proudie also initiated legislation to establish a Juvenile Justice Task Force focused on prevention and rehabilitation.

Often taking a feet-to-the-street approach with her politics, Proudie recently hosted a town hall with her counterpart, Rep. Brian Williams, at a church in Ferguson. “On Saturday, Senator Williams and I were honored to join community members for the well-attended and informative Community Town Hall at Greater Grace Church in Ferguson. We extend our sincere thanks to Bishop and Lady Larry Jones and the Greater Grace family for hosting, the volunteers who gave their time, and to our presenters — Mayor Ella Jones, Councilwoman Rita Heard-Days, and the Ferguson-Florissant School District Superintendent Dr. Howard Fields, III.”

Proudie continued. “We are especially grateful for the well over 100 citizens from around our region who participated in this important conversation. Your engagement and commitment are what move our communities forward!”

Proudie’s work is deeply personal. The middle child of a late Army veteran and a state employee dedicated to mental healthcare, she is also a proud parent to her nephew, a student at M.S. Berkeley High School in Ferguson. Her commitment to community is evident in her hands-on engagement, from delivering meals to seniors to mentoring students.

A member of several professional organizations, including the National Association for Developmental Education and the National Alliance of Black School Educators, Proudie’s expertise is grounded in her academic pursuits. She holds a B.S. in Elementary Education and an M.A. in Mental Health Counseling, and is a doctoral candidate at Grambling State University. She is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

