Elevate Your Excellence by Keka Araújo ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Benjamin Crump Is The Relentless Advocate For Justice And Civil Rights







Benjamin Crump, the prominent civil rights attorney whose unwavering belief that justice equates to respect has positioned him at the forefront of America’s most pivotal civil rights battles, continues his tireless advocacy.

Born on Oct. 10, 1969, Crump has become a national figure, representing the families of victims in cases that have ignited calls for systemic change, including Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Martin Lee Anderson, and Breonna Taylor.

His impact was recently honored when St. Thomas University in Miami named its law school the Benjamin L. Crump College of Law in 2023, marking the first time a law school in the nation has been named after a practicing Black attorney.

Crump’s work extends far beyond the courtroom, embodying what he describes as a “drum major” for justice and equality, a phrase echoing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision.

His practice, Ben Crump Law PLLC, founded on the principle of advocating for society’s voiceless, tackles not only high-profile civil rights and wrongful death cases but also a range of personal injury, labor, and employment matters, as well as class actions.

The firm remains dedicated to holding the powerful, privileged, and influential accountable for their actions, offering guidance to victims of injustice through free, no-risk case evaluations. However, it does not handle criminal defense.

The naming of the St. Thomas University Benjamin L. Crump College of Law stands as a testimony to his influence and commitment to legal education. The institution, with an acceptance rate of 60.66%, a median LSAT score of 152, and a median GPA of 3.30, aims to cultivate future legal professionals.

The Lumberton, North Carolina, native’s journey began near Fort Bragg, where he grew up as the eldest of nine siblings and stepsiblings, primarily raised by his maternal grandmother. His mother, Helen, worked diligently as a hotel maid and in a local Converse shoe factory. Later, she sent him to South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida, where he lived with her second husband, a math teacher whom Crump regards as his father. He pursued his education at Florida State University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice in 1992 and a Juris Doctor degree in 1995.

As a life member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Crump often cites Thurgood Marshall as his hero, an apparent influence on his career path.

Over the years, Crump has taken on cases that have shaped national discourse on racial justice.

Beyond those of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, his representation has included the families of Michael Brown and George Floyd— cases that fueled widespread protests against police brutality both domestically and internationally.

He also represented the numerous residents affected by the Flint water crisis and the plaintiffs in the 2019 Johnson & Johnson baby powder lawsuit, alleging a link to ovarian cancer diagnoses, especially in Black women.

His commitment to justice also extends to documenting historical battles against organized hate. Crump recently highlighted the story of How to Sue the Klan, describing it as “the story of how five Black women from Chattanooga used legal ingenuity to take on the Ku Klux Klan in a historic 1982 civil case, fighting to hold them accountable for their crimes and bring justice to their community. The women’s victory set a legal precedent that continues to inspire the ongoing fight against organized hate.”

This intriguing narrative is “Now Streaming on YouTube and Al Jazeera,” as shared by Crump on his Instagram.

This honor comes as Crump remains actively engaged in the ongoing pursuit of justice, as seen in his continued advocacy for Breonna Taylor’s family, even as the Justice Department recently sought no prison time for a former officer involved in the fatal 2020 raid on Taylor’s home, a development Crump discussed on PoliticsNation.

Crump explained that while his role is that of an attorney, it is equally that of a public figure, emphasizing that everyone — from lawyers and activists to teachers and urban planners — has a part to play in the pursuit of justice.

His work continues to push for a more equitable society where respect is foundational to justice for all.

