Elevating Your Excellence: Dr. Marc Lamont Hill Stands On His Word And His Scholarship

Dr. Marc Lamont Hill stands as one of the country’s preeminent intellectual voices, a Presidential Professor of Anthropology and Urban Education at the City University of New York Graduate Center.

An accomplished and award-winning journalist, he is a host for BET News, The Grio, and Al Jazeera’s UpFront, in addition to his popular podcast, Coffee & Books. His work has been honored with prestigious accolades from organizations including the National Association of Black Journalists and GLAAD.

The 46-year-old distinguished academic with a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, Hill’s career includes previous faculty positions at institutions such as Morehouse College, Temple University, and Columbia University. His scholarly focus explores the intricate relationships between race, culture, politics, and education in the United States and the Middle East.

His ethnographic research delves into areas such as the social and political dynamics of Black communities, the experiences of Afro-descendant populations in the Middle East, and the role of informal educational spaces.

A visionary in his field, Hill’s unwavering dedication to Black American culture is a central pillar of his life’s work.

His early ethnographic research, captured in the foundational text Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life, honors the intellectual traditions and political power inherent in hip-hop pedagogy, celebrating the ways Black communities transmit knowledge.

Hill’s inspirational legacy of cultural preservation and education finds its most tangible expression in his community-building work, notably as the founder of The People’s Education Center and the owner of Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books.

These establishments stand as pillars—not merely as spaces for commerce, but as sacred hubs for the celebration, sustenance, and forward movement of Black American life and intellectual thought.

Beyond his academic and media work, the brilliant scholar is a lifelong social justice activist and organizer whose roots trace back to his youth in Philadelphia. He is a distinguished member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

He has been actively involved in campaigns to end the death penalty, abolish prisons, and secure the release of political prisoners, while also working in solidarity with global human rights movements. Ebony Magazine has recognized his influence, naming him one of America’s 100 most influential Black leaders.

Dr. Hill’s commitment to service extends beyond the ivory tower; he is known for his willingness to enter the trenches of struggle, standing in solidarity with vulnerable and marginalized groups– locally and globally.

His presence at critical moments of protest and organizing, such as the “Stand With Meek Mill” rally in Philadelphia and the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, further highlights his belief that true scholarship is tethered to direct action and standing on business.

As a founding board member of My5th, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating youth about their legal rights, and a frequent collaborator with the ACLU Drug Reform Project, Dr. Hill’s service embodies the conviction that justice must be pursued both in the lecture hall and on the streets.

In his advocacy, he has also consistently elevated the voices of Black women, addressing the insidious nature of misogynoir—the unique blend of sexism and anti-Black racism they face. This was demonstrated during the highly publicized legal case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

Hill became a vocal and unwavering supporter of Megan, using his platform to expose the misogynoir that often undermines Black women’s quest for justice.

As reported by Forbes, he highlighted the cruel mockery and victim-blaming Megan endured from within the hip-hop community, drawing a clear parallel to the historical silencing and public vilification of figures like Anita Hill.

By not only condemning the attacks but also co-authoring an open letter in support of Megan, he affirmed her right to be heard, believed, and safe, reminding us that “hip-hop culture has consistently demonstrated particular hatred for Black women and girls.”

Through his commentary, he actively challenged narratives designed to discredit Black women survivors, advocating for a societal shift that prioritizes their safety, well-being, and right to justice.

“Throughout this ordeal, Meg has experienced stunning levels of misogynoir within the hip-hop community,” he expressed in Forbes. “From social media posts to rap lyrics, hip-hop artists have responded to her shooting with cruel levels of mockery, dismissiveness, denial, and victim-blaming.”

As an author, Hill has written or co-authored eight books. His body of work includes the award-winning Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life and Except For Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics, along with other notable publications such as Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on The Vulnerable from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond, We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, and Possibility, SEEN AND UNSEEN: Technology, Social Media, and the Fight for Racial Justice, and GENTRIFIER. His forthcoming book, Schooling Against The Prison, examines the role of educational policy in the American carceral state.

