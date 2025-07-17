ELEVATING YOUR EXCELLENCE: Mayor Brandon M. Scott Stands On Business And Virtue

Brandon M. Scott, the 52nd and youngest mayor of Baltimore in over a century, made history by securing re-election in November 2024, becoming the first Baltimore mayor in two decades to win a second term.

His victory highlights his administration’s unwavering commitment to curbing gun violence, fostering youth development, rebuilding public trust in governance, and cultivating a more equitable Baltimore for all its residents.

During his inaugural term, Mayor Scott spearheaded significant advancements in public safety, notably achieving a historic 20% reduction in homicides in 2023.

As of Dec. 4, 2024, homicides were down an additional 25%, with nonfatal shootings decreasing by 33.8% for the year, building upon the previous year’s gains.

This progress is attributed to Baltimore’s first-ever Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, which expanded victim services to include gunshot victims and “indirect victims” — a first for the city. His administration also established local government re-entry programs, providing employment opportunities for incarcerated Baltimoreans before their release and crafting “Safe Return Plans” to aid in their successful societal reintegration.

Beyond direct intervention, Mayor Scott’s strategy includes activating 47 Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Responses (CNSRs) to mitigate retaliation, address trauma, and promote healing, notably in areas like Brooklyn Homes after the summer 2023 mass shooting. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement has awarded over 50 violence prevention contracts, totaling $16 million, to community organizations such as Challenge2Change, We Our Us, and the PEACE Team, empowering them to co-produce public safety across the city.

Six “Safe Streets” sites have achieved over 365 days without homicides in 2024 alone, including Belvedere, Woodbourne-McCabe, Park Heights, Penn North, Franklin Square, and Brooklyn.

The politician’s leadership has not merely been effective; it has been transformative, defying long-standing challenges with audacious vision and relentless execution.

His administration’s achievements in public safety and community investment are not just statistics; these achievements solidify the mayor’s reputation for facilitating change, while also demonstrating his understanding of the city’s pulse and the rare ability to translate bold aspirations into tangible, life-changing realities for Baltimoreans.

Growing up in Park Heights, Mayor Scott witnessed firsthand the profound effects of disinvestment in Baltimore’s communities and youth. This formative experience directly informed his administration’s priorities, leading to substantial investments in education and recreation.

His first term saw the completion of 11 new or renovated schools, including major high schools like Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Baltimore City College, along with four new or renovated recreation centers.

The city also dedicated $100 million to previously stalled housing projects in underserved neighborhoods. In the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, Baltimore City Public Schools received a record $477.1 million, marking a 47.7% increase over three years, serving 75,000 students.

Mayor Scott’s administration continues to be guided by five core pillars in his second term: building public safety, prioritizing youth, fostering clean and healthy communities, ensuring equitable neighborhood development, and responsible stewardship of city resources.

Before his mayoral tenure, Scott served for eight years on the Baltimore City Council, representing the 2nd District, and was subsequently unanimously elected City Council President in 2020. His initial election to the Council made him one of its youngest members, signaling the commencement of a dynamic political career.

Nationally, Mayor Scott has emerged as a respected political leader, known for his authentic and direct approach. He serves as co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns and holds the position of 2nd vice president of the African American Mayors Association.

“As of this morning, homicides are down 27.7% and nonfatal shootings are down 19.6% compared to this time last year. Our continued progress is the direct result of the comprehensive, evidence-based public safety strategy that we have implemented in partnership with residents.

“I want to acknowledge the leadership of our community violence intervention ecosystem, @baltimoremonse, the men and women of @baltimorepolicedepartment, our regional law enforcement agencies, and our partners in the State Attorney’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Attorney General. But our work is far from over. Sixty-eight lives lost to violence is 68 too many.”

He continued, “While we acknowledge the historic lows we are experiencing, we must simultaneously acknowledge that there is much more work to do and our success makes me commit even further to doing it.”

Organizations and elected officials, including the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention under former President Joe Biden, frequently seek his expertise in reducing violence. He previously chaired the National League of Cities’ Large Cities Council.

A proud Baltimorean and lifelong resident, Mayor Scott is an alumnus of MERVO High School and St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He resides in the Westfield neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore with his wife, Hana, and their children, Ceron, Charm, and Camden.

Beyond his civic duties, Mayor Scott’s profound impact and forward-thinking leadership have garnered national recognition. In 2023, he was deservedly named to Black Enterprise’s prestigious “40 Under 40” list in the Political and Social Impact category, a testament to his exceptional influence and unwavering dedication to advancing equity and progress within the Black community and beyond.

This esteemed honor further solidifies his standing as a visionary leader whose work is not only shaping Baltimore’s trajectory but also inspiring a new generation of public servants.