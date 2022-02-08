Eliminate Bothersome Impurities With This Air Purifier

It’s winter, which means there’s a good chance your heater or furnace is receiving a good workout in your attempts to keep your dwelling warm. While heaters and furnaces are necessities in many parts of the country, there are a few drawbacks that accompany their use. If you’ve ever used a heater or furnace while you sleep, then it goes without saying you know the feeling of waking up to a dry nose or throat.

The same warm air that heaters and furnaces use to keep us warm at night also dry out their air, leaving us those aforementioned drawbacks.

Air purifiers, however, can make dry throats and noses a thing of the past. For a limited time, you can purchase the PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier for a low price of $223.99. That’s a savings of 19% from its MSRP ($279).

PUROXYGEN’s filter comes equipped with a six-stage purification process that eliminates any threat of air impurities. The six-stage purification process — which ensures a clean night’s sleep — includes a pre-filter, an activated carbon filter, a cold-catalyst filter, a UV light sanitizer, a negative-ion generator, and HEPA filtration.

Simply put, the PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier catches any and everything. Additionally, this device has a soft LED light that adds a touch of interior fashion to any room or space it occupies.

Currently, this air purifier has a rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon’s 5-star scale. “Multi-stage filter including HEPA, UV disinfection, remote control, easy to set up (it starts up with good defaults and the included manual shows how to change them if you want), attractive,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Alan H.

This device operates at three different speeds, and there’s a 12-hour timer along with sleep mode. At fewer than 41 decibels, you’ll hardly even know it’s on.

If you’ve been looking for a way to beat the dryness of the winter, look no further. This feature-filled air purifier is all you need. Purchase it today for $223.99.

