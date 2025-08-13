Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Elin Air Takes Off As History-Making Aviation Company In Nigeria The aviation company has completed a 7,800 landings check on one of its planes, the first to ever occur in Africa.







Elin Air is showcasing the potential of the aviation industry within Africa and, more specifically, Nigeria.

The private Nigerian airline, however, did not reach a historic milestone with long-haul flights. Instead, its prowess lies in its maintenance of aircraft systems. Elin Air became the first African-based aviation company to complete a 7,800 landings check for a Bombardier Challenger CL604.

Elin Air’s CEO, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, believes that Africa always had the talent and capabilities to fulfill this goal, and has now proved it to the international aviation scene.

“To us, this milestone is not just a technical achievement; it’s a statement of possibility,” she told Business Insider Africa. “Completing the 7,800 landings check locally demonstrates that Nigeria possesses the talent, infrastructure, and discipline to deliver complex aviation projects to the highest international standards.”

According to The Punch, the 7,800-landing check is one of the “most comprehensive inspections” for an aircraft. It involves the complete disassembly, inspection, overhaul, and reassembly of major systems and structures, and often requiring more than 6,000 man-hours.

She continued, “For Elin Air, it reinforces our brand promise: operational excellence rooted in African capability. For the wider industry, it serves as a proof of concept that we can reduce our dependence on foreign facilities, keep revenue within the country, and inspire the next generation of aviation professionals.”

The procedure took place at Elin Air’s hangar facility, with a homegrown team of Nigerian engineers completing the measure from April to June 2025. The team removed and serviced key parts of the aircraft, include its engines, fuel tanks, and flight control systems. They also conducted additional 600-hour and 1,200-hour inspections, while refurbishing the airplane’s interior to modern luxury standards.

“By entrusting our local engineers and technicians with this project, we gave them the opportunity to demonstrate their competence on a global stage,” Jack-Rich said. “It was also a deliberate stand: to demonstrate that with the right training, leadership, and resources, Nigerian professionals can meet and even surpass global standards,” she added.

While they still underwent challenges and tight deadlines, their adaptability and determination proved worthwhile. Jack-Rich believes this achievement is the first step toward making Elin Air the “go-to African hub for world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.”

Elin Air has already established a pipeline for Nigerians to spread their own wings in aviation through apprenticeships, international exchange programs, and sponsored technical certifications. The company hopes to create a movement where Nigerian and African aviation enthusiasts become leaders in the industry.

“Five years from now, I want Elin Air to be remembered as the company that not only met, but also set, global aviation standards in Africa,” Jack-Rich said. “I want our legacy to be a combination of safety, excellence, and transformation, hundreds of highly skilled professionals trained, thousands of safe flights completed, and Nigeria positioned as a respected name in international aviation. “

