by Stacy Jackson Elisabeth Hasselbeck Calls Out ‘The View’ Co-hosts For Backing Kamala Harris For President Hasselbeck said she was grateful she wasn't at the table while her former co-hosts on 'The View' supported the presidential contender.









Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host on ABC’s talk show The View, threw some shade at her former colleagues after they voiced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential run during a recent episode

“The View is, of course, doing what The View does best: they’re going to pump the girl candidate no matter what,” the conservative political commentator said in a recent appearance on Fox News’ Hannity.

“I love Kamala and have defended her from day one,” Whoopi Goldberg said on the July 22 episode. “I know she can do the job.” Goldberg urged Democrats who she accused of “fetching,” to stand behind Harris. “I am trusting that we not gonna have a problem here because this is what everybody said they wanted to happen.”

“Now you have a former prosecutor versus a convicted felon. That’s something that I like,” Sunny Hostin added.

Ana Navarro, a Republican, voiced her primary goal: “to beat Donald Trump and elect the first woman President of the United States.” She added, “I’m optimistic.”

Hasselbeck, a conservative, said she was glad to not have been on The View that day.

“All of sudden gender matters to them,” she said, specifically pointing out Navarro’s comment. “This is a woman who supports a party that has been all about gender fluidity and now we’re supposed to believe that gender is a pillar for our voting reasoning? You’ve go to be kidding me.”

Hasselbeck accused the Democratic Party for trying to have it “both ways” and criticized the mainstream media for avoiding conversation about Trump’s near assassination. “The mainstream media is in manipulation mode right now,” she said, describing Trump as “resilient” for standing up after the incident.

Hannity accused Hasselbeck’s co-hosts on The View of continuously shutting her down during her 10 years on the show. Though Hasselbeck said she was proud to be on the show, she said that “I often didn’t have kind thoughts about my colleagues there.”

Although she has remained friends with Goldberg and showed appreciation for the “civil discourse” they’ve exchanged over the years, she condemned the Oscar-winning actress for “blindly” stating that men need to stand behind Harris because she’s a female. Hasselbeck further accused The View co-hosts of persuading the minds of female viewers and reducing their decision-making power.

