Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Elon Musk's America PAC Receives Reprimand For Confirmed Election Fraud In Georgia The action follows a late-2024 investigation launched after Georgia voters reported receiving partially prefilled absentee ballot materials.







New research is fueling election fraud claims promoted by the Republican Party, though the analysis found the fraud was reportedly conducted by America PAC, a group backed by billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

On Feb. 18, members of the Georgia State Election Board voted to issue a formal reprimand to America PAC over what officials described as an illegal election scheme tied to Musk, The New Republic reports. The action follows a late-2024 investigation launched after Georgia voters reported receiving partially prefilled absentee ballot materials connected to the group.

They found some voter fraud. According to the Georgia State Election Board, Elon Musk's America PAC broke the law by sending pre-filled absentee ballot applications in November 2024 and by failing to make it clear that they were not official government documents.



According to Janice Johnston, vice chair of the Georgia State Election Board, investigators found evidence suggesting that America PAC violated state law by sending voters prefilled absentee ballot applications, which are permitted only for authorized relatives.

Officials also said the materials failed to clearly state they were not official government documents or ballots.

The board quickly voted to issue a formal reprimand to America PAC. The action comes weeks after President Donald Trump claimed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard had been present near a federal raid at a Fulton County elections office tied to alleged foreign interference.

The move has only intensified ongoing tensions between state and federal officials over election integrity claims. Together, the developments represent one of the most significant post-2024 election enforcement actions involving a major political donor group.

