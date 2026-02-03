News by Sharelle B. McNair There It Is! Trump Puts Battery In GOP Back To ‘Nationalize’—Or Take Over—Future Elections “The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that I won that show I didn't win. You're gonna see something in Georgia," Trump told former FBI Director Dan Bongino.







Democratic leaders and critics are urging voters to pay attention after President Donald Trump made alarming comments urging Republicans to “nationalize” and take over future elections as the 2026 midterm elections heat up.

During an interview with former FBI Director Dan Bongino, who resigned in December to return to his podcast seat, the president encouraged Republican leaders to “nationalize” voting while blaming immigrants for voting illegally and making false statements regarding the electoral process. “These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally. The Republicans should say, ‘We should take over the voting in at least 15 places,’” Trump said on “The Dan Bongino Show.”

“The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that I won that show I didn’t win. You’re gonna see something in Georgia.”

Trump: "These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally. The Republicans should say, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. We have states that I won that show I didn't win. You're gonna see… pic.twitter.com/H5hT3OvtLE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2026

He doubled down on his plans in a lengthy Truth Social post, claiming he will eliminate mail-in ballots and the “highly inaccurate, very expensive, and seriously controversial voting machines.” Trump, of course, blamed things on the Democratic Party, with a goal of signing an executive order before the midterm elections take off. “We will begin this effort, which will be strongly opposed by the Democrats because they cheat at levels never seen before, by signing an executive order to help bring honesty to the 2026 midterm elections,” he wrote.

The voter fraud rate is .0001%



Trump isn’t trying to stop voter fraud, he’s trying to use election fraud and voter suppression to rig future elections in the Republicans’ favor. pic.twitter.com/3fSucSDN4Q — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) February 2, 2026

The timing is significant as in late January 2026, FBI agents raided the Fulton County, Georgia, elections hub with warrants to seize ballots, voter rolls, and scanner images, according to ABC News. However, it has been proven time and time again since the 2020 election that there is no evidence to support his claims of voter fraud.

In fact, former members of Trump’s own cabinet were found guilty of trying to bribe election booth workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss to sway the votes in his favor after losing to former President Joe Biden.

Then there was the bombshell recording from Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, alerting the 47th president to how unhappy American voters are with rising costs due to the war on tariffs and warning him about what lies ahead in the midterm elections. “Mr. President, if we get to November of [2026] and people’s 401(k)s are down 30% and prices are up 10–20% at the supermarket, we’re going to go into Election Day, face a bloodbath,” Cruz was heard saying.

“You’re going to lose the House, you’re going to lose the Senate, you’re going to spend the next two years being impeached every single week.”

Given the uptick in support for Democratic leadership, Trump’s agenda is at risk in the upcoming midterms, as all House seats and 35 Senate seats are at risk of a switch. Democrats are crafting a game plan to prepare for potential interference from federal authorities in state elections. “This is now a legitimate planning category. It’s extraordinarily sad, but it would be irresponsible for us to disregard the possibility,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said during the annual winter meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

The chamber’s top Democrat, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, slammed Trump’s comments, calling them “outlandishly illegal.” “Just a few hours ago, Donald Trump said he wants to nationalize elections around the country. That’s what Trump said. You think he believes in democracy? He said, ‘We want to take over, the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,'” the New York lawmaker said.

“Does Donald Trump need a copy of the Constitution? What he is saying is outlandishly illegal.”

