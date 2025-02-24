News by Sharelle Burt Social Media Clowns Elon Musk For Threatening Federal Employees To ‘Document’ Work Or ‘Lose Your Job’ A number of Republican and Democratic leaders expressed security concerns over Musk's demand.







Social media users took the opportunity to mock Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader Elon Musk for threatening federal employees to email him with daily tasks or risk losing their jobs, NPR reports.

Musk and President Donald Trump have already dismissed close to 20,000 government workers since taking office.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk highlighted on his X app. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

The emails were sent by officials at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), asking workers to give “approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager,” without classified information and a deadline of Monday 11:59 p.m. ET.

Social media users had some fun with Musk’s ask. Once the email address was made public, users wanted to show the tech billionaire what they had been up to during the day. “Here’s what I did last week,” @schwarz wrote.

“Got blitzed on ketamine, ignored my children, tweeted 1,782 times, wore weird sunglasses inside, got humiliated by astronauts…”

He continued saying he felt he should be fired for it.

Another X user, @taradublinrocks, took things up a notch, using the email to Musk as a way to highlight the Nazi-like hand movements he made during events.

Her five accomplishments were “making sure everybody knows that you’re an unelected immigrant Nazi bureaucrat, calling Republicans and asking them to speak out against you because nobody f****** elected you, posting about you being a Nazi across all of my socials, appeared on three podcasts to talk about you being a Nazi,” she wrote.

“I cleaned my cats’ litter boxes, which reminded me that you’re a humongous piece of s***.”

Don’t forget to email your five accomplishments from this week to Elon Musk! 😈



While departments like Health and Human Services, led by newly confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demanded his employees comply, acting general counsel Sean Keveney told his team to do the opposite, according to the Associated Press, citing security concerns.

“I’ll be candid with you. Having put in over 70 hours of work last week advancing the Administration’s priorities, I was personally insulted to receive the below email,” Keveney said in an email response. “I have received no assurances that there are appropriate protections in place to safeguard responses to this email.”

Even high-level Trump allies like Kash Patel, the most recently confirmed cabinet member as FBI director, instructed his employees to ignore Musk’s request.

