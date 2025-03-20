Politics by Mitti Hicks It’s Giving Delulu! Elon Musk Claims U.S. Has ‘Magic Computers’ That Create Money Out Of ‘Thin Air’ Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, says his team found “magic money computers” that create money out of thin air. He also claims the U.S. can transfer funds anywhere in the world with the magic computers.







Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency, says his team found “magic money computers” that create money out of thin air. He also claims the U.S. can transfer funds anywhere in the world with the magic computers.

Musk, whose department is tasked with implementing cost-saving measures in the federal government, was speaking to Senate Republican Ted Cruz as a guest on the senator’s Verdict podcast.

“One of the things you told me about is what you called magic money computers,” Cruz said to the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

According to the Indy 100, Musk replied, “You may think that government computers all talk to each other, they all synchronize, they add up what funds are going somewhere, and it’s coherent, and that the numbers you’re presented as a Senator are actually the real numbers […]. They’re not.”

He says that while the numbers are “not totally wrong,” they may be off by 5% to 10%.

“Any computer which can just make money out of thin air, that’s magic money,” said Musk.

When Cruz asked how the computers work, Musk replied, “It just issues payments.”

According to Musk, the computers are inside the Treasury Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Defense.

On X, Musk stated, “One of the biggest scams we’ve uncovered is that the government can give money to so-called nonprofits with very few controls, and there’s no auditing of that nonprofit.”

🚨 ELON MUSK: "One of the biggest scams we've uncovered is that the government can give money to so called non profit with very few controls and there's no auditing of that non profit." pic.twitter.com/ovUqzsseXi — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 17, 2025

The Origins of Musk’s Claims on ‘Magic Computers’

As Market Watch reports, financial experts say Musk is describing the principles of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). MMT is an economic theory that states accumulating debt shouldn’t be a concern since governments can pay interest by printing money.

“The U.S. government has a technology, called a printing press (or, today, its electronic equivalent), that allows it to produce as many U.S. dollars as it wishes at essentially no cost,” MarketWatch’s Ben Bernanke reports, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, said in a 2002 speech.

Interestingly enough, Musk also told Cruz that the government doesn’t track the money it spends well.

He told Cruz that he attributes 80% of that sloppiness to incompetence and the other 20% to malice.

RELATED CONTENT: Elon Musk Co-Signs Ben Shapiro’s Ridiculous Call To Pardon George Floyd’s Killer

