Elon Musk Says MacKenzie Scott Giving Billions To Liberal Causes Is 'Concerning' In 2024 alone, MacKenzie Scott has donated more than $2 billion to 199 organizations.







Elon Musk is criticizing Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife MacKenzie Scott’s charity work. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared a post on X by John LeFevre with the caption, “concerning.”

LeFevre said on X that Scott’s charitable contributions don’t get enough attention for “the impact she’s having on the state of the world.”

He adds, “Her primary causes are Equity, sewing racial division, and supporting illegal immigration” before the South African native reposted with “concerning” comments.

Elon Musk Has Criticized MacKenzie Scott Before

This isn’t the first time the world’s richest man, who campaigned for Trump and donated more than $270 million to Trump’s reelection bid, has attacked Scott for her contributions.

“‘Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse’ should be filed be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died,’” Business Insider reported that Musk said in a now-deleted X post in March 2024.

His comments didn’t stop Scott. Two weeks later, she announced that she would double the size of her donations for the year, promising to donate all of the $60 billion she received in her 2019 divorce settlement with Bezos, her husband of 25 years.

Since 2019, Scott’s organization, Yield Giving, has donated over $19 billion to more than 2,450 nonprofits. In 2024 alone, Scott said she donated more than $2 billion to 199 organizations.

“Roughly 75% of them are nonprofits that support the economic security and opportunity of people who are struggling by improving access to affordable housing, jobs that provide stability for themselves and their families, child development and post-secondary education, healthcare, and financial counseling, business coaching, and low-interest rate loans focused on increasing economic potential and building wealth,” she said. “The others support well-being through other means, such as work on human rights and natural resources conservation.”

Forbes estimates that her net worth remains at $30 billion. Part of the reason is that she also received a 4% stake in Amazon. Her divorce settlement with Bezos made her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

