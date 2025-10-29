News by Sharelle B. McNair Watch Out Wikipedia! Elon Musk Launches Grokipedia, An AI-Generated Far-Right Encyclopedia On X, which Musk owns, he bashed Wikipedia for allegedly being “hijacked by leftist activists” and “no longer representing neutral knowledge, but propaganda.”







After a silent departure from the White House, tech billionaire Elon Musk is back with a new product called Grokipedia, an AI-generated encyclopedia set to compete with “woke” rival, Wikipedia, NBC News reports.

Grokipedia launched Oct. 27 and was designed to be more far-right-leaning, hosting more conservative political views than Wikipedia. Musk announced the project in September 2025, inspired by fellow tech investor and AI and crypto czar of the Trump administration, David Sacks.

On X, which Musk owns, he bashed Wikipedia for allegedly being “hijacked by leftist activists” and “no longer representing neutral knowledge, but propaganda.” The Tesla founder called the site “super important for civilization.”

Super important for civilization https://t.co/uCiLhKLHn7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

Despite claims against the popular online encyclopedia, some Grokipedia entries admit they are based on Wikipedia. The difference between the two sites is that Grokipedia doesn’t operate with human authors, unlike Wikipedia, where volunteers can write and edit pages.

Musk’s product says articles are “fact-checked” by Grok, the AI chatbot from Musk’s xAI startup. Grokipedia users can’t make edits, but can suggest edits via a pop-up form for reporting incorrect information—just like on X.

The vast differences between the two sites are pertinent, given the subject matter. For President Donald Trump, the Grokipedia page fails to mention the president accepting a luxury megajet from Qatar or promoting themed cryptocurrency. Both incidents are cited on Wikipedia. The same goes for Musk himself, with Grokipedia excluding the controversial hand gesture he made mimicking Hitler at a Trump rally.

Wikipedia is known as a nonprofit-operated site with ad-free content. Founded by Jimmy Wales and Larry Sanger in 2001, Wikipedia has been under attack by right-leaning political leaders for months. According to the Associated Press, Republican members of Congress launched an investigation in August 2025 into alleged “manipulation efforts” in the site’s editing process. They accuse the site of injecting bias and undermining neutral viewpoints.

Grokipedia’s Wikipedia entry repeats the same accusations, claiming it hosts “systemic ideological biases, particularly a left-leaning slant in coverage of political figures and topics.”

However, in a statement, the Wikimedia Foundation defended its longstanding content and outlined its strengths.

“Unlike newer projects, Wikipedia’s strengths are clear: it has transparent policies, rigorous volunteer oversight, and a strong culture of continuous improvement. Wikipedia is an encyclopedia, written to inform billions of readers without promoting a particular point of view.”

RELATED CONTENT: Elevate Your Excellence: Rep. Justin J. Pearson Goes From Memphis Activist To Congressional Candidate