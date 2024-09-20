by Keka Araújo Email Linked to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Registered On Ashley Madison Amid Allegations Of Controversial Online Activity Robinson's spokesperson, Mike Lonergan, issued a strong statement in response to the reports.







In a dramatic turn of events surrounding the North Carolina gubernatorial race, an email address belonging to Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been linked to the controversial dating website Ashley Madison. An adviser close to Robinson confirmed the revelation, who spoke to POLITICO on condition of anonymity. However, Robinson and his campaign vehemently denied ever creating or using an account on the site.

Robinson’s spokesperson, Mike Lonergan, issued a strong statement in response to the reports.

“Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson denies that he ever created or used an account on this website,” said Lonergan. In a video statement, he elaborated on the denial, accusing his political rival, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, of leaking the information to derail his gubernatorial campaign. “Folks, this race right now, our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from substantive issues and turn it into salacious tabloid trash,” Robinson said.

Widespread Republican Backlash

The fallout from the discovery was swift, as prominent North Carolina Republicans voiced concerns over the allegations. U.S. Senator Ted Budd, a fellow Republican, issued a statement following the report’s release, condemning the situation. “The comments reported in the article are disgusting,” Budd said. “Mark Robinson says they are not from him. He needs to prove that to the voters.”

Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, echoed similar concerns, saying, “The allegations are very concerning.”

As pressure mounted, Robinson’s campaign pointed to evidence showing that the email in question had been compromised in multiple data breaches, casting doubt on the authenticity of the account registration.

CNN’s Investigation Uncovers Disturbing Posts

Complicating Robinson’s denial further, CNN uncovered a series of controversial posts allegedly made by Robinson on a different platform. According to the news outlet, the politician purportedly used the same email address registered on Ashley Madison to engage in discussions on a pornographic website called “Nude Africa.” In these alleged posts, he reportedly shared disturbing and explicit details, including his recollections of spying on women in public showers during his teenage years and a stated preference for “tranny on girl porn.”

The posts also included inflammatory statements about slavery, where Robinson allegedly claimed that “slavery is not bad” and referred to himself as a “black Nazi” in 2010.

In response, the 56-year-old lieutenant governor denied making the posts in an interview set to air on CNN. His campaign, however, preemptively released a video on Thursday addressing the forthcoming allegations, where Robinson dismissed them as baseless and sensationalized for political gain. “Let me reassure you,” Robinson said, “the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson.”

Impact on Robinson’s Gubernatorial Campaign

These revelations come at a pivotal time, as Robinson’s gubernatorial run, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faces significant hurdles. The explosive nature of the allegations and the media coverage surrounding them have already generated a political firestorm. Many in the Republican Party worry that Robinson’s chances of winning the governor’s race have been severely damaged.

Despite the mounting controversy, Robinson remains steadfast in his decision to stay in the race. His campaign continues to frame the accusations as politically motivated attacks, seeking to divert attention from key election issues.

As the North Carolina governor’s race heats up, Robinson will need to navigate the political fallout and attempt to regain the trust of voters amid these damning allegations. Whether his denials will be enough to keep his campaign on track remains to be seen.

What or Who is Ashley Madison?

Ashley Madison is a controversial online dating platform launched in 2001, primarily catering to individuals seeking extramarital affairs. Marketed with the slogan “Life is short. Have an affair,” the site targets married people or those in committed relationships looking for discreet encounters. Ashley Madison gained significant notoriety in 2015 when it suffered a massive data breach, exposing the personal information of millions of users, including their email addresses and payment details. The breach led to widespread public embarrassment and legal consequences for many users, cementing the site’s reputation as both infamous and scandal-ridden. Despite the controversy, Ashley Madison continues to operate and attract users globally.

The lieutenant governor wed his wife, Yolanda Hill Robinson, in 1990.